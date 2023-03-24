Elgin gin distillery and visitor centre plans stall after ‘lack of support’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin gin distillery and visitor centre plans stall after ‘lack of support’

The plans for a new Moray gin distillery and visitor centre were set to create seven new jobs.

By Sean McAngus
Post Thumbnail

A Moray firm’s plans for a new gin distillery and visitor centre at Elgin Business Park has hit the buffers.

Jill Brown, owner of Avva Scottish Gin based in Elgin, has revealed she pulled out of the plans last April after realising it was “not feasible”.

Planning chiefs recently approved the building of a new industrial unit at site 14 – the site Jill had earmarked.

But the distillery plans – that would have created seven new jobs – aren’t happening.

Instead, commercial developer Saltire Business Parks Limited has received an offer for the site from a local firm looking to grow.

This means a unit is still expected to be erected for another use there.

What happened to Avva’s plans?

Avva Scottish Gin.

Last March, we revealed the gin distillery plans in our weekly planning roundup.

The firm had hoped for a winter opening of the tourist attraction if planning was granted.

Jill previously raises worries she may have to move her operation outwith the Speyside area.

The firm remains in their premises at 10 Chanonry Road North in Elgin.

It looks like we will need to look elsewhere with expansion plans.

Jill Brown

She told the P&J: “We have pulled out of the distillery plans.

“The building costs and development fees haven’t helped in Moray.

“It was not feasible and lack of support was concerning.

“It looks like we will need to look elsewhere with expansion plans.

“We will wait and see.

“At the moment, I am just focused on running my business.”

What else is going on?

The £12million Elgin Business Park is backed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise. It is next to the A96 Aberdeen road on the eastern approach to the town.

The park was launched amid concerns about a lack of space for businesses in Moray to expand. It was also hoped it would attract new firms to the region.

We previously revealed MacGregor Industrial Supplies were building a new branch at the park amid expansion plans.

Meanwhile, accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael is seeking a new home at the park to adjust to ‘increasingly digital’ times.

Got a story?

If you have a Moray story that needs to be told, get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk or by calling 07813 400566.

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

