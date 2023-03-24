Elgin gin distillery and visitor centre plans stall after ‘lack of support’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray firm’s plans for a new gin distillery and visitor centre at Elgin Business Park has hit the buffers.

Jill Brown, owner of Avva Scottish Gin based in Elgin, has revealed she pulled out of the plans last April after realising it was “not feasible”.

Planning chiefs recently approved the building of a new industrial unit at site 14 – the site Jill had earmarked.

But the distillery plans – that would have created seven new jobs – aren’t happening.

Instead, commercial developer Saltire Business Parks Limited has received an offer for the site from a local firm looking to grow.

This means a unit is still expected to be erected for another use there.

What happened to Avva’s plans?

Last March, we revealed the gin distillery plans in our weekly planning roundup.

The firm had hoped for a winter opening of the tourist attraction if planning was granted.

Jill previously raises worries she may have to move her operation outwith the Speyside area.

The firm remains in their premises at 10 Chanonry Road North in Elgin.

It looks like we will need to look elsewhere with expansion plans. Jill Brown

She told the P&J: “We have pulled out of the distillery plans.

“The building costs and development fees haven’t helped in Moray.

“It was not feasible and lack of support was concerning.

“It looks like we will need to look elsewhere with expansion plans.

“We will wait and see.

“At the moment, I am just focused on running my business.”

What else is going on?

The £12million Elgin Business Park is backed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise. It is next to the A96 Aberdeen road on the eastern approach to the town.

The park was launched amid concerns about a lack of space for businesses in Moray to expand. It was also hoped it would attract new firms to the region.

We previously revealed MacGregor Industrial Supplies were building a new branch at the park amid expansion plans.

Meanwhile, accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael is seeking a new home at the park to adjust to ‘increasingly digital’ times.

Got a story?

If you have a Moray story that needs to be told, get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk or by calling 07813 400566.