Winter weather warning from mountain rescue teams after weekend of incidents in the hills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Winter weather warning from mountain rescue teams after weekend of incidents in the hills

Mountaineers are appealing to walkers to be prepared for freezing conditions on Scotland's peaks despite the arrival of spring.

By Michelle Henderson and Mike Merritt
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 199 from Prestwick airlifted Oban RT to the scene. Image: Oban Mountain Rescue Team.
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 199 from Prestwick airlifted Oban RT to the scene. Image: Oban Mountain Rescue Team.

Rescue mountaineers are appealing to walkers to continue to prepare for winter conditions on Scotland’s peaks.

Oban Mountain Rescue Team is urging hikers to tread carefully, warning that weather conditions on the mountains can be vastly different to those on the ground.

Ice and snow still cover the ridges of peaks across the region following winter showers on high ground.

The warning by mountaineering experts was made as the clocks have gone forward, marking the start of British Summer Time,

It was followed by a vow of thanks from mountaineer Sean Munro, who suffered a dramatic fall on a West Coast mountain on Saturday.

‘Unbelievably lucky and grateful’

Mr Munro was scaling Ben Cruachan near Taynuilt when he plunged around 50ft down the mountainside, leaving him stranded and in significant pain.

Members of Oban Mountain Rescue Team raced to the 3,900ft mountain to assist him.

Coastguard helicopter Rescue 199 from Prestwick airlifted the team, alongside their doctor, to the scene before slowly winching them down to the rocky terrain blow.

After being medically assessed on the ground, mountaineers believed Mr Munro had sustained serious injuries.

He was placed on a stretcher and winched onboard the helicopter before being flown to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

After being medically assessed on the mountainside, mountaineers from Oban MRT believed Mr Munro had sustained serious injuries. Image: Oban MRT.

Following a thorough assessment by physicians, he walked out of the hospital with no broken bones.

Commenting on the team’s social media post on Saturday, just hours after the rescue, the mountaineer thanked the team saying he felt extremely “lucky and grateful.”

Mr Munro wrote: “Thanks so much to these guys today and the guys that looked after me until they got there.

“Just walked out of Queen Elizabeth, nothing broken. Unbelievably lucky today and grateful.”

Preparing for winter mountain travel

Mountaineers are appealing to those wishing to scale the region’s peaks to prepare for every eventuality, including wintry conditions.

Following the weekend rescue, Oban MRT are appealing to mountaineers to prepare for winter conditions on Scotland’s peaks.Image: Oban MRT.

In a statement, they wrote: “Clocks spring forward tonight but winter icy snow still covers many ridge and summit paths in the highlands.

“If you are heading to the hills this week make sure you are still well-equipped and prepared for winter mountain travel and the cold weather.”

Members of Braemar Mountain Rescue Team experienced first-hand the contrast in conditions, trudging through the snow to rescue four walkers stranded in winter conditions.

The team quickly located the group, with one member of the party injured.

Called out tonight into the central cairngorms to rescue 4 walkers stranded in winter conditions, 1 with an…

Posted by Braemar Mountain Rescue on Saturday, 25 February 2023

Once located on foot, the group were evacuated to a safe location and airlifted off by the mountain by the coastguard rescue helicopter.

Eight-hour Skye operation to rescue injured walker

On Sunday, 30 mountaineers from local rescue teams joined forces in a dramatic eight-hour rescue to assist a fallen walker in the Cuillins on Skye.

The male walker was scaling Bealach Coire an Lochain at around 3000ft when he suffered a leg injury.

Training nearby was Skye Mountain Rescue Team who swiftly answered the call.

Eight members of the team began the trek towards the casualty as high winds prevented assistance from the coastguard rescue helicopter.

A total of 11 members of Skye Mountain Rescue Team and nine mountaineers from Kintail Mountain Rescue Team scald the 2100ft peak to assist with the rescue operation.

The casualty was taken down the mountain by stretcher to around 820ft before being airlifted by the Inverness coastguard rescue helicopter to hospital.

Heading out into the hills? Mountaineering experts share tips on what to put in backpack

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Stromness RNLI were called to attend at around 8pm on Saturday. Image: RNLI
Visitor to Orkney spared night on tiny island by rescuers after being cut-off by…
A photo of Inverness Leisure centre (external) with pound signs next to it
North parents' anger at charges for School's Out holiday Easter activities programme
To go with story by Garrett Stell. The SCMA is recruiting new childminders in targeted rural and urban areas. Picture shows; Childminders. N/A. Supplied by SCMA Date; Unknown
Childminding association revives recruitment drive to fill Highlands gap
Scotgold Resources' gold mine at Cononish in Argyll. Image: Scotgold Resources
Has the bubble burst for Scotland's only commercial gold miner?
Highlands Rewilding will add Tayvallich estate to its project.
Rewilding company model 'risk' to communities and staff
ABBA Inverness
Abba yourself a merry little Christmas! Bjorn Again announces festive Inverness show
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face
Skye residents fear potholes will cost lives. Image Shutterstock
'Genuine fear' of tragedy as the state of potholes on Skye roads causes drivers…
Bosta Beach at Great Bernera . Image: Shutterstock
MSP calls for more 'muscle' to help island community buyout bid
John Swinney to use last act as deputy first minister to give millions to…

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
Diane Carmichael is taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Portlethen mum taking ‘positive mindset’ to the Courage on the Catwalk stage
3
Plans to replace draughty Old Aberdeen windows have become something of a pane for their owner
Appeal to replace historic windows at draughty £600,000 Old Aberdeen home refused and new…
4
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner
Thief stole £25,000 worth of vehicles in three nights – blaming Covid lockdown
5
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
6
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face
7
Hayden Coulson signs for the Dons. MUST CREDIT Aberdeen FC.
Dons player Hayden Coulson in search for family’s dog after A92 crash near Muchalls
8
Rena Grant, from Maud, is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Courage on the Catwalk model says life is about making memories after cancer diagnosis
9
Either Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan or Kate Forbes will be crowned the next leader of the SNP. Image: DC Thomson.
Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next
10
Susan Shand is growing frustrated with the waiting game surrounding her move into new home with her teenager daughter. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home

More from Press and Journal

A convoy system will be in place on the A90 at Hatton. Image: Google Maps.
Daytime convoy in place for A90 roadworks near Hatton from tomorrow
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill promises players are 'hurting' at their current plight
Scotland's Angus Gunn applauds fans at full time after beating Cyprus. Image: SNS
Scotland fan view: Angus Gunn is the perfect answer to Steve Clarke's goalkeeping dilemma
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez applauds the fans at full-time at Hampden. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez reveals frustration of final season at Pittodrie as he…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
The Well-Safe Defender in North Sea. Image: Well-Safe
‘Rebuilding confidence’: UK Gov expected to make windfall tax and CCS announcement in Aberdeen
Construction at the factory begins in April.
Vaderstad increases capacity with factory expansion
Bonnie and Carolyn Logan, Logan Ross and Dexter Logan with the champion and reserve winners. Image: MacGregor Photography
Sale leader at Clyde and Central calf show sells to Fort William
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates his goal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter sit seven points clear at the Premier League summit

Editor's Picks

Most Commented