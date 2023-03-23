CalMac to ‘divert traffic away’ from Uig after 11th hour weight restriction imposed by Highland Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

CalMac to ‘divert traffic away’ from Uig after 11th hour weight restriction imposed by Highland Council

The message came only hours before some passengers were due to travel to farming sales with cattle in trailers.

By Louise Glen
Uig Harbour
The ferry terminal at Uig Harbour is due to reopen today. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

CalMac has diverted sailings away from Uig Harbour following Highland Council’s announcement that vehicles greater than 10 metres in length are unable to travel through it.

Normal timetabled sailings were expected to resume today following harbour works carried out by the authority.

However, the council says an issue with the temporary bridge makes it impossible for longer vehicles to turn with a solution likely in place by Saturday.

As a result, from today, customers who intended travelling via Uig will be diverted via Stornoway – Ullapool and an additional service will be provided between Tarbert and Lochmaddy.

From March 23 – March 27 CalMac will revert to the Uig closure services with a daily service provided between Lochmaddy – Ullapool.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “We were assured by Highland Council, who are the Harbour Authority, that there would be no restrictions on operations at Uig – however, this has now been proven to not be the case.

Highland Council pressed to fix problem

“We are seeking urgent confirmation of the situation from Highland Council as this has caused enormous disruption and upset to our customers.

“We are pressing Highland Council to resolve this matter as quickly as possible so that we can resume our services to Uig.

The redevelopment of Uig pier is to make way for the new larger ferries that will operate the Skye Triangle. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“We plan to resume normal Little Minch services on March 28 – however, we will continue to liaise closely with the Highland Council and monitor the situation at Uig. We will provide further updates as we progress.

“We are seeking urgent confirmation of the situation from the council as this has caused enormous disruption and upset to our customers.

“We are pressing the council to resolve this matter as quickly as possible so that we can resume our services to Uig.

“We fully appreciate and share the frustration felt by communities regarding this very late notice from Highland Council, which brings more uncertainty to our communities regarding the reopening of Uig.”

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “Surely these issues should have been identified and addressed earlier, and not left until the 11th hour.

“Our ferry network is already struggling, and every incident like this just erodes confidence in the service a little more.”

Late notice for CalMac passengers

Passengers and their vehicles using the refurbished Uig ferry terminal on Skye were told of restrictions – at the 11th hour.

It was announced on social media last night that the Uig triangle ferries will not be allowing HGVs, vehicles with trailers and caravans to travel to and from Uig until further notice.

The message came only hours before some passengers were due to travel to farming sales with cattle in trailers.

The problem was highlighted during last minute sea trials of the pier when problems with the access bridge were found.

The Uig triangle ferries travel between Skye to Tarbet, Harris and Lochmaddy in North Uist – connecting the islands in the Western Isles archipelago with the mainland.

On Tuesday it was confirmed that services to and from Uig would resume after two months of work by Highland Council.

However, there are some restrictions to the types of vehicles that can be carried.

Earlier a Highland Council spokeswoman said: “Following a live trial of the berthing of the MV Hebrides last night, an issue has arisen with the temporary bridge at Uig harbour.

“Whilst the ferry service will be back on the route today, longer vehicles travelling from Uig to the Islands are having to be rerouted through Ullapool.

“This is due to the alignment of the bridge not allowing the necessary turning movement for longer vehicles.”

“A solution is being developed and likely to be in place by Saturday. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to HGV operators and other long vehicle users.”

