Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland Council asks locals to ‘consider’ use of Corran Ferry as Easter approaches

By Louise Glen
March 21, 2023, 1:14 pm Updated: March 21, 2023, 4:13 pm
Corran Ferry on Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry on Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Ferry users have been asked to not use the Corran Ferry if they don’t need to as the tourist season gets under way.

Currently running a reduced service on the route, due to its bigger vessel being in dry dock for more than five months, the council are asking locals to think about how often and when they use the ferry.

The ferry journey from Onich to Ardgour over the Corran Narrows means vehicle drivers avoid a single-track road around Lochaber – passing through Fort William.

The ferry is also used by people who are visiting Mull, and Iona.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “As the Easter school holidays approach, The Highland Council is highlighting to locals and visitors to Lochaber that the Corran Ferry is currently operating a reduced service with the smaller vessel the Maid of Glencoul in service.

“From Wednesday March 29 new traffic management measures will be put in place to reduce traffic congestion on the approach routes.”

Councillor Ken Gowans. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Councillor Ken Gowans, the vice convener of Highland Council, said: “Until the MV Corran is back in service, we are operating on reduced capacity.

“As we expect the demand for the service to increase over the holiday period, we are appealing to locals and visitors to help support the ferry service and crew by considering if journeys are necessary, planning ahead to avoid peak times where possible and using the alternative routes.”

Last week, Mr Gowans said he would not back a weight restriction on the ferry route – that would have forced drivers to go on a detour of 42 miles each way.

He added: “From Wednesday March 29 enhanced traffic management will be in place and marshals will be managing queuing traffic on both sides of the Corran Narrows.

“These arrangements will be under review, and I urge all travellers to follow the signs and stick to the temporary speed limits.”

Traffic management

Traffic management arrangements will include the introduction of temporary 30mph speed limits on the A82 and A861, warning signage, information signage, and electronic signs.

A temporary barrier system to control safe access to the marshalling area will be in place.

These barriers will need to close when the holding area for ferry traffic is full and drivers will have to use an alternative route, or return later if necessary, rather than stop on the live carriageway.

Councillor Kate Willis, Lochaber area chairwoman, said: “The reduced ferry service is going to have an impact on locals and anyone visiting the area, so we are appealing for everyone to do what they can to help prevent the build-up of traffic as the busy Easter period approaches.”

All updates on the ferry service will be promoted on the Corran Ferry Twitter feed and on the webpage.

