Cove Rangers to cover cost of fan buses to final three away games of Championship season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers to cover cost of fan buses to final three away games of Championship season

Pivotal run-in to the campaign starts with trip to relegation rivals Hamilton Accies on Saturday

By Jamie Durent
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers will foot the bill for their supporters to travel to the final three away games of the Championship season.

Directors and the club’s management team have indicated they will cover the cost to fans, after what has been an arduous season for those of a Cove persuasion.

The Aberdeen side were beaten 5-0 on Saturday – their sixth defeat in a row – and their place in the Championship is in severe danger.

The first of these away games is at Hamilton Accies this Saturday, the only team below them in the table.

Cove Rangers supporters watch on at Somerset Park. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers supporters watch on at Somerset Park. Image: SNS

“I know it has been a tough time, that happens in football, and it can be difficult turning things around when you have that negative momentum,” manager Paul Hartley told the club website.

“Results haven’t been good enough, and that’s why we find ourselves in the position we are, but the only way we are going to get out of this situation is if everyone plays their part.

“As manager, I have to take responsibility and so do my coaching staff and the players. We have let the fans down this season, we cannot hide away from that fact, but when you’re up against it, that’s when you need your supporters more than ever.

“The Cove fans have always been brilliant. Over the last few years, they have been able to enjoy the success the players have brought to the club, so I can understand their frustration at how this campaign has gone.

“Many of them have never known such a poor run of results and their loyalty has been amazing, but we need them to continue to back the team over the last few matches. That could be crucial to our survival.”

Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson. Image: SNS

Cove have won just once since the turn of the year – a 1-0 victory over Partick Thistle at the start of February.

But they will need to increase that tally in the closing five games if they are to avoid an immediate return to League One.

“I know a lot of the supporters, the ones who have followed us home and away over the years and I know how much this has been hurting them,” added skipper Mitch Megginson. “They have been used to seeing us winning, we as players have been used to winning, so it has been hard to take, but we’ve still got a chance to survive, and we have to keep targeting 8th place.

“Knowing the fans are behind us will be massive in the last few matches. As a group, given the run we’ve been on, confidence does take a hit and that’s when you need the support most of all.

“We still have the desire and we’re all ready to fight for this, for the club and for the fans. The goal this season was to stay in the Championship and out on the pitch we’ll be working hard to do that in the five remaining games.”

 

Cove Rangers: Assistant boss Gordon Young questions desire to stay in the Championship

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Partick Thistle players celebrate Steven Lawless' goal against Cove Rangers. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Assistant boss Gordon Young questions desire to stay in the Championship
Partick Thistle celebrate going 4-0 up against Cove Rangers. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 0-5 Partick Thistle: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley 'firmly' believes Cove Rangers can beat the drop
Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson. Image: SNS
Mitch Megginson urges Cove Rangers to treat survival battle like fight for honours
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill promises players are 'hurting' at their current plight
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley accepts Cove Rangers are in a Championship 'dogfight' after 3-0 loss to…
Cove Rangers midfielder Michael O'Halloran during the defeat to Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United 3-0 Cove Rangers: Defensive woes haunt visitors again in Honest Men defeat
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Former Cove Rangers skipper Eric Watson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Former skipper Eric Watson not surprised by lack of confidence
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Raith Rovers 6-1 Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley disappointed with lack of fight shown by…

Most Read

1
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
2
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
3
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
4
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
5
Lynette Sangster has hit out at the sentence given to her abuser Sammy Stewart. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘An insult to every domestic abuse victim’: Mum brands sentence for serial abuser ‘a…
6
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
7
Forfar Mart is expected to run for a further month and will cease auction sales thereafter
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
8
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
9
The incident happened this morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Two-vehicle crash on A92 Bridge of Muchalls leaves transporter on its side
10
Police confirmed inquiries into the church fire are at an early stage. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Police investigate fire at St Andrew’s Cathedral in Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Alison O'Donnell and Ashley Jensen on the set of BBC series Shetland. Image: BBC.
New series of acclaimed BBC series Shetland begins filming
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds rejects 'easier run-in' claim as play-off chase steps up
Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Two cars involved in crash on Six Roads roundabout in Aberdeen
Tom Clowes will cycle the Hebridean way alongside Jack Ray and Simon Wells in aid of Stoke Association. Image: Tom Clowes.
Everest climber to cycle the length of Western Isles on Penny Farthing to support…
Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan. Image: SNS
Ross County dealt major blow as Ross Callachan suffers ruptured anterior cruciate ligament
The RNLI joined in with the dancing. Image: RNLI.
Aberdeen RNLI turns yellow wellies into dancing shoes to raise funds with Scottish Fiddle…
The Greyhope Bay project is looking forward at its birthday celebration. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Greyhope Bay celebrates first birthday with music, food and adventures
Post office
Four north and north-east post offices may have final payments cut if replacement branches…
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness women's refuge closed with immediate effect as Highland Council step in to offer…
Aberdeenshire Gift card collection point
Scotland Loves Local Aberdeenshire Gift Card now available for pick up

Editor's Picks

Most Commented