Highland Coast Hotels properties reopen following £1.8 million upgrade

Highland Coast Hotels has announced the official reopening of Plockton Inn and the Tongue Hotel on the North Coast 500 route following a £1.8 million makeover.

The two Highland hotels are now welcoming overnight guests and diners following the completion of a four-month refurbishment at both properties.

Both venues have been given a new look inspired by their locations in areas of outstanding natural beauty. Tongue has views over the Kyle of Tongue, Ben Loyal and Ben Hope, for example.

The village of Plockton sits on a sheltered bay overlooking Loch Carron, which was the location for popular BBC TV series Hamish Macbeth, starring Robert Carlyle.

Tongue Hotel, which is a former 19th Century sporting lodge, now offers 19 guest rooms and a newly-refurbished restaurant and bar – overseen by general manager Marcel Wassen.

The new “deluxe feature” bedroom at Tongue Hotel has a “sumptuous and decadent feel,” says Highland Coast.

It also boasts a free-standing roll top bath, “rich and textured” soft furnishings and an open fireplace.

Local suppliers showcased

Tongue Hotel’s new 40-cover restaurant, Varrich, takes inspiration from the remains of Castle Varrich on the headland opposite.

Head chef Sumit Dhar is leading a team of seven to offer seasonal menus showcasing local producers and suppliers from across the north Highlands, including Ardgay Game, Bells of Scrabster and West Drumliah Fruit Farm of Bonar Bridge.

Highland Coast has appointed Paul Arcarias as the new general manager of Plockton Inn, which has been reduced from 14 rooms to 12 to allow for larger en suite bathrooms for selected rooms.

The makeover of Plockton Inn also includes Sorley’s House in the building opposite, which takes its name from famous Scottish poet Sorley MacLean, who lived on the site for a number of years.

The newly refurbished 80-cover Plockton Inn, Restaurant and Bar retains the existing period features, while taking design inspiration from its location, quality of light and fishing boats on the shores of Loch Carron.

Head chef Steven New and portfolio head chef Eric Lionnet are leading a team of eight to offer seasonal menus with local produce, including fresh langoustines from Loch Carron – known locally as Plockton prawns.

The bar menu will showcase local ales from Plockton and whisky from Torabhaig, Raasay and Talisker distilleries.

Plockton Inn also has a garden between Sorley’s House and the bay where a rapid service seafood operation, the Outside Inn, will offer a wide selection of seafood and other locally sourced produce.

Highland Coast chairman David Whiteford said: “We’re proud to have reached this significant milestone in the development of Highland Coast Hotels.

“We’ve reopened the doors to the Tongue Hotel and Plockton Inn, unveiling our contemporary makeover for these two historic hotels. As with each of our six venues across the north Highlands, our focus continues to be on creating environmentally-friendly hotels and supporting local communities, suppliers, producers, designers and artists.”

Since 2021, Highland Coast has acquired another four of the region’s landmark properties, including Kylesku Hotel, overlooking the Loch Gleann Dubh in the west Highlands, and Newton Lodge by Loch Glencoul.

Hotels near golf courses

The group also bought the Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch, positioned on the first tee of one of the top four most revered links golf courses in the world, as well as the Royal Marine Hotel in Brora.

The redevelopment of the Tongue Hotel and Plockton Inn has been supported by economic development quango Highlands and Islands Enterprise.