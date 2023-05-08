Highland councillor faces Standards Commission hearing over Sutherland wind farm vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland councillor faces Standards Commission hearing over Sutherland wind farm vote

A complaint was made against Hugh Morrison, one of a group of councillors who unanimously approved the Sallachy wind farm project in 2022.

By Stuart Findlay
Highland councillor Hugh Morrison disputes that there has been any breach of the councillors' code of conduct. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson
Highland councillor Hugh Morrison disputes that there has been any breach of the councillors' code of conduct. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson

A Highland councillor will be grilled by an ethics watchdog after a complaint was raised about a controversial wind farm application.

North, West and Central Sutherland councillor Hugh Morrison will appear before the Standards Commission at Highland Council’s Inverness headquarters on May 25 to put across his case.

It concerns the Sallachy wind farm project, which divided community opinion.

The project was unanimously approved by members of the council’s north planning applications committee in April 2022.

But it had attracted a lot of interest in the lead-up to the decision, with 123 objections and 144 comments in support.

Ethics commissioner

The complaint alleges that councillor Morrison failed to declare an interest in the wind farm application before it was considered.

It was made to the Standards Commission, an independent body whose purpose is to encourage high ethical standards in public life through the enforcement of a code of conduct for councillors.

The complaint was investigated by the Ethical Standards Commissioner, Ian Bruce, a regulator appointed by the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body.

This impression of the Sallachy windfarm from Ben More Assynt was presented to the council. Image: WKN

Mr Bruce concluded that there was no need for councillor Morrison to declare an interest.

That would seem to be the end of it.

However, the Standards Commission will still hold the hearing.

A spokeswoman for the commission said: “Having received the commissioner’s report, the Standards Commission nevertheless decided to hold a hearing.

“It did not consider it had sufficient information before it, at that stage, to conclude conclusively that councillor Morrison had avoided any perception of having pre-judged the application or having demonstrated bias.”

Project won approval of community councils

Councillor Morrison told the Press and Journal he was not in a position to comment on the case before the hearing.

He disputes that there was any breach of the councillors’ code of conduct. He will make his case in Inverness later this month.

Sallachy wind farm is a nine-turbine development on the shores of Loch Shin.

It won the support of several local community councils. Among these were Ardgay, Durness, Lairg and Scourie.

Hugh Morrison, who also runs the Smoo Cave Hotel in Durness, has served as a Highland councillor since 2012. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

However, Rogart Community Council did voice concerns about the high volume of traffic that would run through the village.

German developer WKN initially wanted to install 22 turbines at the site.

It revised its plan to nine after Scottish ministers rejected its first proposal.

It had been seen as having an unacceptable impact on the Reay-Cassley designated wild land area.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Highland councillor Hugh Morrison disputes that there has been any breach of the councillors' code of conduct. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
2
Fashionable members of the public in Aberdeen.
Society style: We take to the streets to find Aberdeen’s fashionistas
3
Highland councillor Hugh Morrison disputes that there has been any breach of the councillors' code of conduct. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson
Heavy fog lifts over Aberdeen after string of evening and early-morning cancellations
4
Highland councillor Hugh Morrison disputes that there has been any breach of the councillors' code of conduct. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Courage on the Catwalk models dazzle for Friends of Anchor
5
Highland councillor Hugh Morrison disputes that there has been any breach of the councillors' code of conduct. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson
Walker airlifted to hospital after suffering stroke on Nairn coast
6
Highland councillor Hugh Morrison disputes that there has been any breach of the councillors' code of conduct. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson
Amazing Alford home with indoor hot tub and sauna on the market for £560,000
7
Highland councillor Hugh Morrison disputes that there has been any breach of the councillors' code of conduct. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson
Thief threatened to stab B&Q workers after refund scam rumbled
8
Branding for the city centre and beach masterplan - "Generation Aberdeen" - was panned by councillors. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media.
It’s back to the drawing board for ‘Generation Aberdeen’ masterplan branding after public slating
4
9
Highland councillor Hugh Morrison disputes that there has been any breach of the councillors' code of conduct. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
10
Highland councillor Hugh Morrison disputes that there has been any breach of the councillors' code of conduct. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson
Aberdeen nursery told to make improvements after children return home ‘feeling hungry’

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]