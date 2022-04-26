Two new wind farms granted planning permission in Lairg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Two new wind farms granted planning permission in Lairg

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
April 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
Highland Council's north planning committee granted permission to two wind farms in Lairg. Picture: Sandy McCook.
Highland Council's north planning committee granted permission to two wind farms in Lairg. Picture: Sandy McCook.

Councillors have given the green light to two wind farms in Lairg, despite local controversy.

Sallachy wind farm divided community opinion, with 123 objections and 144 comments in support.

The nine-turbine development on the shores of Loch Shin won the support of several local community councils, including Ardgay, Durness, Lairg and Scourie.

However, Rogart Community Council voiced concerns about the high volume of traffic that would run through the village.

Protected habitat

The wind farm will sit within the Sallachy Estate in Lairg, which is home to 6,000 hectares of woodland. It’s part of the Caithness and Sutherland Peatlands special protection area and home to many sensitive habitats including blanket bog.

Lairg in Sutherland. Picture by Sandy McCook

As such, NatureScot objected to the wind farm. So too did the Kyle of Sutherland salmon fishery board, who said that a proposed bridge expansion at the site threatened their annual restoration programme.

Despite the sensitive ecology of the area, local members said the community is mostly supportive. They feel the wind farm will deliver economic benefits for the area and they welcome the development’s contribution towards net zero.

Local support

Highland Council planners recommended the wind farm application for approval. They had also agreed a 2015 application on this site, which was ultimately rejected by the Scottish Government.

Local councillors Hugh Morrison and Richard Gale both spoke in support of Sallachy wind farm.

“I’m pleased with the way the developers worked with the council on this,” said Mr Gale.

“It’s widely supported in the community generally and it’s worthy of support.”

Members of the north planning committee unanimously approved planning permission for Sallachy wind farm.

‘It is a paradox’

Earlier in the morning, councillors also granted permission to a neighbouring wind farm in Dalmichie. Strath Tirry wind farm includes just four turbines with a maximum height of 135 metres.

Highland Council planners had recommended the application for refusal, saying it would have a detrimental impact on the landscape.

Local members took issue with this stance.

Hugh Morrison asked why a development that’s supported by the local community council and NatureScot would be recommended for refusal, while larger nearby wind farms are supported.

Councillor Hugh Morrison.

Committee chairwoman Maxine Morley-Smith acknowledged the “paradox” of the application: while wind farms are frequently approved despite local objections, this one looked set to be refused despite local support.

“It’s a bit of a paradox that we’ve got the locals wanting this, when often they wouldn’t, yet for me those turbines are very big and very close to the road,” she said.

Ms Morley-Smith moved that the application should be rejected on that basis. However, Mr Morrison’s motion to grant won by a close vote of 7 to 6.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]