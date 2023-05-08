Aberdeen FC Ref Watch – Rangers v Aberdeen: Referee John Beaton, assistant and VAR all miss most blatant foul you’ll see as Connor Goldson wrestles Duk to deck Our officiating expert Finlay Elder reviews the refereeing display during the Dons' 1-0 Premiership loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS. By Finlay Elder Share Ref Watch – Rangers v Aberdeen: Referee John Beaton, assistant and VAR all miss most blatant foul you’ll see... Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/5703760/ref-watch-rangers-v-aberdeen-referee-john-beaton-assistant-and-var-all-miss-most-blatant-foul-youll-see-as-connor-goldson-wrestles-duk-to-deck/ Copy Link 1 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation