Person taken to hospital following one-car crash at Rosemount Viaduct

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One person was taken to hospital following a crash on Aberdeen’s busy Rosemount Viaduct.

Emergency services were called to the city centre road following reports of an accident near the Denburn Medical Practice shortly after 5.30pm yesterday.

One car was involved in the crash and one person was taken to hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The road was reopened around 10.10pm.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle at Rosemount Viaduct in Aberdeen shortly after 5.30pm on Saturday May 13.

“One person was taken to hospital.”

More as we get it.