Residents asked to stay indoors as wildfire takes hold in Daviot near Inverness

Emergency services are dealing with a wildfire at Daviot, south of Inverness, with residents warned to stay indoors.

Plumes of smoke can be seen for miles as the fire sweeps across heathland, with it also being visible from the A9.

Concerns are being raised about the scale of the fire, as emergency services rushed to tackle it.

As well as being asked to stay indoors, they have also been told to close all windows and doors to prevent inhaling smoke.

Last week, firefighters tackled a blase at Cannich which was one of the largest fires ever seen in the UK.

Wildlife and ancients lands were killed and damaged in the fire, and fire crews from all over the Highlands and beyond attended at the scene.

A wildfire warning was put in place across Scotland this week and members of the public were cautioned that even the smallest fire can spread uncontrollably and devastate entire hillsides.

Earlier today, people in the Loch Morlich area said more than 10 fires had been lit in the area overnight.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) warns that many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant environmental and economic damage.

Careless disposal of a cigarette

Station commander John Harvey said: “We know that many people will be hoping to enjoy the outdoors when the weather is good, but we urge everyone to make sure that they don’t increase the chance of wildfire. That means being aware of the risks and following the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

“Wild and grass fires can start by the careless disposal of cigarettes and barbecues or campfires left unattended.

“They then have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land, wildlife and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.”

More than 30 firefighters recently tackled the large wildfire in Cannich near Inverness, which began on Sunday May 28.

Mr Harvey continued: “During this time of the year, many firefighters across Scotland are preparing to actively tackle wildfires as they work to protect our communities.

“However, many of these fires are preventable so please read our safety advice and enjoy the weather responsibly.”