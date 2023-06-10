Residents asked to stay indoors as wildfire takes hold in Daviot near Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Residents asked to stay indoors as wildfire takes hold in Daviot near Inverness

Residents are asked to stay indoors and close all windows and doors to prevent inhaling smoke.

By Louise Glen
Fire coming from a forest.
The large fire near Daviot in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Emergency services are dealing with a wildfire at Daviot, south of Inverness, with residents warned to stay indoors.

Plumes of smoke can be seen for miles as the fire sweeps across heathland, with it also being visible from the A9.

Concerns are being raised about the scale of the fire, as emergency services rushed to tackle it.

Flames coming out of the forest.
The flames can be seen from a long distance away. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

As well as being asked to stay indoors, they have also been told to close all windows and doors to prevent inhaling smoke.

Last week, firefighters tackled a blase at Cannich which was one of the largest fires ever seen in the UK.

Wildlife and ancients lands were killed and damaged in the fire, and fire crews from all over the Highlands and beyond attended at the scene.

Firefighters battled poor visibility to extinguish fires burning near electricity pylons.
Acres of woodland has been destroyed following a serious wildfire at Cannich. Image: Balintore Fire Station.

A wildfire warning was put in place across Scotland this week and members of the public were cautioned that even the smallest fire can spread uncontrollably and devastate entire hillsides.

Earlier today, people in the Loch Morlich area said more than 10 fires had been lit in the area overnight.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) warns that many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant environmental and economic damage.

Careless disposal of a cigarette

Station commander John Harvey said: “We know that many people will be hoping to enjoy the outdoors when the weather is good, but we urge everyone to make sure that they don’t increase the chance of wildfire. That means being aware of the risks and following the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

“Wild and grass fires can start by the careless disposal of cigarettes and barbecues or campfires left unattended.

“They then have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land, wildlife and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.”

More than 30 firefighters recently tackled the large wildfire in Cannich near Inverness, which began on Sunday May 28.

Mr Harvey continued: “During this time of the year, many firefighters across Scotland are preparing to actively tackle wildfires as they work to protect our communities.

“However, many of these fires are preventable so please read our safety advice and enjoy the weather responsibly.”

