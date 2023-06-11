‘Today is for my gran’: Inverurie shop owner raises money at Emmerdale charity event in memory of gran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Today is for my gran’: Inverurie shop owner raises money at Emmerdale charity event in memory of gran

Vhari Johnston's gran who was also a massive Emmerdale fan died days before the charity event.

By Lottie Hood
The owner of Novello Gifts Vhari Johnston.
The owner of Novello Gifts Vhari Johnston in Inverurie as fans queued outside her shop to meet Emmerdale stars. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Meeting much-loved celebrities is for many is a cornerstone moment, but for one Inverurie shop owner the day meeting soap stars brought some heartbreak.

Cast members from Emmerdale were spotted all around Inverurie yesterday taking part in a charity day.

The stars spent time competing in sports events with locals and also visiting 20 nearby businesses who had raised at least £1,500 each for Urological Cancer Charity (Ucan).

Emmerdale cast members Natalie Ann Jamieson and Jessie Elland with Novello Gifts owner Vhari Johnston.
Emmerdale cast members Natalie Ann Jamieson and Jessie Elland with Novello Gifts owner Vhari Johnston. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Shop owner of Novello Gifts and lover of Emmerdale, Vhari Johnston, had been looking forward to The Big Bash Scotland for months.

However, after losing her gran who would have loved to be at the event a few days ago, the Inverurie resident said the day was tinged with sadness.

‘It’s actually quite heart-breaking’

Mrs Johnston, 45, has watched Emmerdale for “as long as she can remember”.

Her gran especially loved the show and was so proud of her granddaughter’s fundraising efforts.

When her gran was diagnosed with cancer just two weeks ago, her family would still keep her updated on the show.

Mrs Johnston said: “We used to phone her all the time and we used to talk about Emmerdale all the time. Even right up to the end we were talking about it.

Chris Chitell from Emmerdale sent Vhari Johnston’s gran a voice note when she was in hospital. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Obviously the last three weeks she hadn’t seen it because she’d been in hospital so I was filling her in with what’s been going on.

“Eric Pollard played by Chris Chittell from the show, he sent her a wee voice recording when she was in hospital.”

Sadly, her gran passed away a few days before the big event.

“It’s actually quite heart-breaking,” Mrs Johnston said.

“She was only given three months and she passed away in two weeks.

“She was a big Emmerdale fan. I feel like I’m doing it for her today.

“We’re actually putting all the proceeds from her funeral to Ucan as well because she was so proud of me for raising money.”

Support from local community has been ‘brilliant’

The north-east charity Ucan, focuses on helping sufferers of five urological cancers.

Office manager at the charity, Gayle Stephen, said it is events like the Inverurie charity day that help break down stigmas still surrounding some of the conditions.

The queue to meet Emmerdale cast members at Tutti Frutti.
The queue to meet Emmerdale cast members at Tutti Frutti in Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

She said: “As a charity we’re still relatively unknown because urology is quite specific and people don’t like to speak about it because of the type of cancers they are.

“But there’s five urological cancers. You’ve got bladder and kidney which affect male and female, and then the other three – prostate, testicular and penile – just affect males.

“Prostate is getting a lot more publicity these days but the other two, people just don’t like speaking about down there.”

Helping to raise awareness and funds, she said the event has been fantastic.

“The support that everybody’s given us has been brilliant,” she added.

“The support we’ve had from local businesses in and around Inverurie signing up to take part and the public with the sporting events, we really are so appreciative.”

GALLERY: Emmerdale stars go up against Inverurie sporting teams at Big Bash Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Google maps image looking down Charleston Road North.
Woman sexually assaulted in Cove home after man enters building
Tutti Frutti sweet shop with Emmerdale cast members Sam Giles and Susan Cookson and three generations of fans Sophie McIntosh, Lacey Buchan and Lorraine McIntosh. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Long queues in Inverurie town centre as soap celebrities create quite the stir
Longhaven road with vehicles.
One vehicle involved in early morning crash on A90 Ellon to Peterhead road
To go with story by Kirstie Waterston. Last man on Bennachie Picture shows; Esson's Croft, Bennachie. Bennachie. Supplied by Bailies of Bennachie Date; 11/06/2023
A hill for a home: The 19th Century colonists who lived on Bennachie
The owners of the Dutch Mill have commissioned work at the Broadstraik Inn.
Dutch Mill owners buy Westhill's Broadstraik Inn - and launch £250,000 revamp
Errol, Polly, Jazz and Toby.
Shy guy Errol, feline duo Jazz and Toby and python Polly are all on…
Stephen Dyer assaulted a bus driver. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Drunken man assaulted bus driver who woke him up
RNLI lifeboat being lowered into the water.
Watch: New Macduff lifeboat launched
It was a glorious day for the pool's reopening. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Gallery: Stonehaven Open Air Pool reopens for the summer
The Emmerdale crew arrive at Garioch Sports Centre.
GALLERY: Emmerdale stars go up against Inverurie sporting teams at Big Bash Scotland

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]