Tripadvisor names Luskentyre the top beach in the UK and seventh in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Tripadvisor names Luskentyre the top beach in the UK and seventh in Europe

By Louise Glen
February 23, 2022, 5:01 am
Luskentyre, Isle of Harris.
Luskentyre, Isle of Harris.

Luskentyre on the Isle of Harris has been named one of the best beaches in Europe.

With only three other UK beaches making it into Europe’s top 25, seventh place is high praise indeed for the Hebridean beach.

Luskentyre boasts miles of stunning white sand and beautiful green-blue water, with impressive sand dunes and views of the island of Taransay.

Further adding to the shoreline’s appeal is its seclusion – for such a beautiful beach, visitors might expect to have to share the spot with crowds of others, but it is often possible to take a stroll along it without seeing another soul.

Third of travellers looking for a beach destination

Porthminster Beach.

Tripadvisor revealed its list today, saying a third of all travellers were looking for a beach destination this year.

A spokesman said: “As we inch closer to the long-awaited end of winter, dreams of a sun-soaked beach trip are likely on the minds of much of the nation right now, especially following Storms Dudley and Eunice, which battered the country last week.

“As Brits gaze out of the window at grim grey skies, Tripadvisor is today serving up a much needed dose of wanderlust, with its highly-anticipated ranking of the world’s best beaches.

“As determined by its global community of travel lovers, this list is the ultimate guide to the 2022 beach getaway of dreams.”

Four UK beaches in the top 25

This year, four beaches in the UK – evenly split across the north and south – made it into Europe’s top 25, beating the likes of Tropea Beach in Italy, Corsica’s Plage de Palombaggia and Falassarna Beach in Crete.

Weymouth Beach.

Luskentyre and Bamburgh Beach in Northumberland are the UK’s top ranking beaches, placing seventh and eighth in Europe, respectively.

Porthminster Beach in St Ives, Cornwall comes in at 11th and Dorset’s Weymouth Beach places 19th.

Top 10 beaches in Europe for 2022

Bamburgh Beach, England.
  1. Spiaggia dei Conigli – Lampedusa, Italy
  2. Praia da Falésia – Olhos de Agua, Portugal
  3. Playa de Muro Beach – Playa de Muro, Majorca, Spain
  4. Nissi Beach – Ayia Napa, Cyprus
  5. Balos Lagoon – Kissamos, Crete, Greece
  6. Kleftiko Beach – Milos, Greece
  7. Luskentyre – Isle of Harris, Scotland
  8. Bamburgh Beach – Bamburgh, Northumberland, United Kingdom
  9. Sotavento Beach – Costa Calma, Fuerteventura, Spain
  10. Spiaggia di Cala Rossa – Isola di Favignana, Italy

And the title of world’s best beach for 2022 goes to…

The number one beach on the planet this year, determined by travellers, is Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos.

With over 7,200 reviews to-date – 90% of which are five-bubble –  this quintessential Caribbean paradise has travellers raving about its white sand and crystal clear water.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]