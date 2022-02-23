Tripadvisor names Luskentyre the top beach in the UK and seventh in Europe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luskentyre on the Isle of Harris has been named one of the best beaches in Europe.

With only three other UK beaches making it into Europe’s top 25, seventh place is high praise indeed for the Hebridean beach.

Luskentyre boasts miles of stunning white sand and beautiful green-blue water, with impressive sand dunes and views of the island of Taransay.

Further adding to the shoreline’s appeal is its seclusion – for such a beautiful beach, visitors might expect to have to share the spot with crowds of others, but it is often possible to take a stroll along it without seeing another soul.

Third of travellers looking for a beach destination

Tripadvisor revealed its list today, saying a third of all travellers were looking for a beach destination this year.

A spokesman said: “As we inch closer to the long-awaited end of winter, dreams of a sun-soaked beach trip are likely on the minds of much of the nation right now, especially following Storms Dudley and Eunice, which battered the country last week.

“As Brits gaze out of the window at grim grey skies, Tripadvisor is today serving up a much needed dose of wanderlust, with its highly-anticipated ranking of the world’s best beaches.

“As determined by its global community of travel lovers, this list is the ultimate guide to the 2022 beach getaway of dreams.”

Four UK beaches in the top 25

This year, four beaches in the UK – evenly split across the north and south – made it into Europe’s top 25, beating the likes of Tropea Beach in Italy, Corsica’s Plage de Palombaggia and Falassarna Beach in Crete.

Luskentyre and Bamburgh Beach in Northumberland are the UK’s top ranking beaches, placing seventh and eighth in Europe, respectively.

Porthminster Beach in St Ives, Cornwall comes in at 11th and Dorset’s Weymouth Beach places 19th.

Top 10 beaches in Europe for 2022

Spiaggia dei Conigli – Lampedusa, Italy Praia da Falésia – Olhos de Agua, Portugal Playa de Muro Beach – Playa de Muro, Majorca, Spain Nissi Beach – Ayia Napa, Cyprus Balos Lagoon – Kissamos, Crete, Greece Kleftiko Beach – Milos, Greece Luskentyre – Isle of Harris, Scotland Bamburgh Beach – Bamburgh, Northumberland, United Kingdom Sotavento Beach – Costa Calma, Fuerteventura, Spain Spiaggia di Cala Rossa – Isola di Favignana, Italy

And the title of world’s best beach for 2022 goes to…

The number one beach on the planet this year, determined by travellers, is Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos.

With over 7,200 reviews to-date – 90% of which are five-bubble – this quintessential Caribbean paradise has travellers raving about its white sand and crystal clear water.