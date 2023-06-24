Aberdeenshire box home and Skye croft battle it out to be named Scotland’s Home of the Year

An Aberdeenshire new build and a Skye croft are two of six homes battling to be named Scotland’s Home of the Year 2023.

The two homes have been featured in previous episodes of this year’s competition and are very different, one being modernist while the other is traditional.

Having become regional finalists, the two properties now have a one-in-six shot of taking home the coveted title in Monday’s grand final.

The final is being held at the iconic House For An Art Lover in Glasgow, where judges Anna Campbell Jones, Banjo Beale and architect Michael Angus must decide a winner.

Here are the homes in the running for the title of Scotland’s Home of the Year:

Snowdrop House, Aberdeenshire

Featured in episode two this property is representing the region of the north-east & Northern Isles.

Located outside St Cyrus, it is a sleek, contemporary home belonging to property developer Ross and his partner Emily.

Initially wanting to create three houses, after falling in love with the surrounding landscape, cancelled those plans and built their own home on the site.

The home is a box design and plays with light and space, making the most of the views of the countryside, split over two levels.

It has multiple balconies and large sliding doors, giving an indoor/outdoor feel, with the judges describing it as a convivial home with space for people to socialise.

Lochbay, Isle of Skye

Featured in episode five this property is representing the region of the Highlands and Islands.

The historic croft on the Isle of Skye has been renovated over the years, but still maintains its character and charm and is the home of Denise and Bob.

While the croft needed a lot of work, Denise says she was keen to have it straight away, but Bob wasn’t quite so enthused, saying it looked “rough”.

The couple isn’t sure how old the building is, but some walls are four feet thick, and neighbours are wowed by the work done on the inside to transform the old croft.

The home sits overlooking Loch Bay, hence the name and offers spectacular views over the water and the surrounding hills.

Other properties include, a former Victorian train station in Edinburgh, an Edwardian renovation in Glasgow’s West End, a 16th-century manor house in Peebles, and a 19th-century sandstone period property in Perthshire.

The final of Scotland’s Home of the Year will be broadcast at 8.30pm on BBC One Scotland.