Lerwick lifeboat rescues broken down vessel

Two people were rescued in the early hours of this morning after their vessel suffered engine failure off the coast of Shetland.

The vessel was sailing around eight nautical miles north-east of Lerwick when it ground to a halt, leaving its two occupants onboard stranded.

The coastguard received a distress call at around 1.20am, dispatching Lerwick lifeboat to the scene.

Upon arrival, the crew established a tow with the vessel.

After more than 90 minutes at sea, the vessel was towed back into safe harbour at Lerwick.

The lifeboat crew returned to base shortly after 3am.