‘It’s becoming the new cigarette butt’: Moray Council to lobby government on disposable vape ban

Moray Council is calling for a ban on disposable vapes.

Leader of the local authority Kathleen Robertson will write to the Scottish and UK governments in a bid to stop the sale of the devices.

Members of the economic development and infrastructure committee agreed to back the move on Tuesday.

There are concerns the devices, which should only be sold to over 18s, are being marketed towards children.

Chairman of the committee Marc Macrae, who brought forward the motion, said: “Around 1.3 million disposable vapes are thrown away every week in the UK.

“That’s equivalent to 1,200 electric car batteries or 10 tonnes of lithium.

“It is disappointing to see the number of units that are just chucked away.

“It’s becoming the new cigarette butt.”

Councillor Dreayk Van Der Horn seconded the move.

He feels there was an “epidemic” of vaping among younger teenagers that was a profitable and “illicit” trade.

Mr Van Der Horn said: “There is a risk of fires at waste facilities, and the Marine Conservation Society are finding vapes littering beaches and leaking toxic chemicals into our seas.”

Councillor Paul McBain was unaware off the responsibilities on retailers to offer a returns service for the devices.

Mr McBain runs a shop in Forres.

Those selling them are supposed to provide a take back scheme or join the distributor one.

However many shops and businesses do not offer that.

Councillor Amber Dunbar said education would be a better way of persuading young people not to take up vaping.

She added: “If you tell teenagers not to do something they’ll find away.”

China, the country that produces many of the products, has banned their sale.

Mexico is also legislating against them.

The motion was unanimously agreed with an addition that retailers be encouraged to stop selling the devices ahead of any ban.