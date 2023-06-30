SCAA marks 5,000th call out with Isle of Luing rescue

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) paramedics have helped rescue a tourist on the Isle of Luing marking their landmark 5,000th call out.

The Helimed 76 was on a training flight over Oban when the crew was diverted to the medical emergency.

The man had collapsed while hillwalking on the island’s highest summit with his wife and the SCAA crew arrived by his side less than 10 minutes after receiving the 999 call.

They administered vital pre-hospital treatment to the patients, and as there was no medical response available on the island, were assisted by retained firefighters.

Together, they helped stretcher the man to the nearby helicopter before SCAA airlifted him to advanced care at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The journey took 25 minutes by air ambulance, but would have taken several hours by road and ferry.

The man was in hospital for two days before returning home.

5,000 call outs in 10 years

SCAA, which has air ambulances based in Perth and Aberdeen, marks its 10th anniversary this year.

The charity responds to time-critical emergencies across the country and plays a vital role in providing pre-hospital care.

David Craig, chief executive for SCAA, said: “Firstly, and most importantly, however, our thoughts are with the patient and we wish him a speedy and full recovery.

“In flying to his rescue, we reached a significant landmark for our charity – the 5,000th call out responded to by our crews. The 5,000th life impacted by the work of SCAA and our outstanding crews of paramedics and pilots.”

Since launching, SCAA has doubled its number of aircraft, crews and rapid response vehicles, as well as its operating hours.

Mr Craig added: “Our first year in operations saw us respond to 289 call outs. During the past year that figure was 963 – a clear indication of the vital and expanding role SCAA plays in Scotland’s busy emergency response network, serving both mainland and island communities.

“SCAA is funded entirely by public donation and its thanks to their support that SCAA has been able to sustain its life-saving service for the benefit of everyone in Scotland. Thanks to their continuing contributions, SCAA will fly into the future and the aid of many more thousands of patients.”