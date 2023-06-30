SCAA marks 5,000th call out with Isle of Luing rescue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SCAA marks 5,000th call out with Isle of Luing rescue

Paramedics were called to assist a tourist who collapsed on the island's highest summit.

By Ellie Milne
SCAA Helimed 76
SCAA's Helimed 76 was on a training exercise over Oban when the call was received about the injured tourist on the Isle of Luing. Image: SCAA.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) paramedics have helped rescue a tourist on the Isle of Luing marking their landmark 5,000th call out.

The Helimed 76 was on a training flight over Oban when the crew was diverted to the medical emergency.

The man had collapsed while hillwalking on the island’s highest summit with his wife and the SCAA crew arrived by his side less than 10 minutes after receiving the 999 call.

They administered vital pre-hospital treatment to the patients, and as there was no medical response available on the island, were assisted by retained firefighters.

Together, they helped stretcher the man to the nearby helicopter before SCAA airlifted him to advanced care at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The journey took 25 minutes by air ambulance, but would have taken several hours by road and ferry.

The man was in hospital for two days before returning home.

Tourist rescued from Isle of Luing hillside with SCAA helicopter in forefront
Paramedics and firefighters assisted the patient on the Isle of Luing. Image: SCAA. 

5,000 call outs in 10 years

SCAA, which has air ambulances based in Perth and Aberdeen, marks its 10th anniversary this year.

The charity responds to time-critical emergencies across the country and plays a vital role in providing pre-hospital care.

David Craig, chief executive for SCAA, said: “Firstly, and most importantly, however, our thoughts are with the patient and we wish him a speedy and full recovery.

“In flying to his rescue, we reached a significant landmark for our charity – the 5,000th call out responded to by our crews. The 5,000th life impacted by the work of SCAA and our outstanding crews of paramedics and pilots.”

Since launching, SCAA has doubled its number of aircraft, crews and rapid response vehicles, as well as its operating hours.

Mr Craig added: “Our first year in operations saw us respond to 289 call outs. During the past year that figure was 963 – a clear indication of the vital and expanding role SCAA plays in Scotland’s busy emergency response network, serving both mainland and island communities.

SCAA is funded entirely by public donation and its thanks to their support that SCAA has been able to sustain its life-saving service for the benefit of everyone in Scotland. Thanks to their continuing contributions, SCAA will fly into the future and the aid of many more thousands of patients.”

