Balint Demus signs full-time deal with Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers goalkeeper Balint Demus has signed a two-year full-time contract with the club.

The 21 year-old, who joined the club in 2019, has previously had loan spells with Fomartine United, Keith and Buckie Thistle in the Highland League.

The shotstopper, who came off the bench to save a penalty in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Dunfermline, is delighted to become a full-time professional at Balmoral Stadium.

He said: “I’m buzzing. Every boy who starts out playing football wants a full-time contract, it really is a dream come true.

“I have enjoyed every year I’ve been here, I’ve met so many good people who have helped me along the way, but it’s going to be very different being full-time.

“We’ve only been in a week and already I can see the difference; it’s going to be the best two years of my life.”

Goalkeeper aims to challenge for No.1 position

Demus believes the experience gained during his three loan spells in the Highland League will help him as he prepares for the challenge of becoming first choice goalkeeper at the club.

When asked what his ambition for the new campaign is he said: “Number one. I want that number one jersey, simple as that.

“Going out and getting first team experience has been really important the last couple of years.

“You do learn a lot in training, but it’s so much better playing games, and I feel it has been a massive benefit for me in terms of confidence and getting time on the pitch.”

Cove boss Paul Hartley believes Demus is ready to compete for the position at the club.

Hartley said: “He will definitely be given the opportunity and he’s one we feel has a bright future in the game.

“The loan spells he’s had have been beneficial and I think he’s now ready to take this step.

“I look forward to working with him in the season ahead.”