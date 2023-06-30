Balint Demus signs full-time deal with Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Balint Demus signs full-time deal with Cove Rangers

Goalkeeper ready to challenge for first-team role after signing two-year deal at Balmoral Stadium.

By Paul Third
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Balint Demus has signed a two-year full-time contract with the club.

The 21 year-old, who joined the club in 2019, has previously had loan spells with Fomartine United, Keith and Buckie Thistle in the Highland League.

The shotstopper, who came off the bench to save a penalty in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Dunfermline, is delighted to become a full-time professional at Balmoral Stadium.

He said: “I’m buzzing. Every boy who starts out playing football wants a full-time contract, it really is a dream come true.

“I have enjoyed every year I’ve been here, I’ve met so many good people who have helped me along the way, but it’s going to be very different being full-time.

“We’ve only been in a week and already I can see the difference; it’s going to be the best two years of my life.”

Goalkeeper aims to challenge for No.1 position

Demus believes the experience gained during his three loan spells in the Highland League will help him as he prepares for the challenge of becoming first choice goalkeeper at the club.

When asked what his ambition for the new campaign is he said: “Number one. I want that number one jersey, simple as that.

“Going out and getting first team experience has been really important the last couple of years.

“You do learn a lot in training, but it’s so much better playing games, and I feel it has been a massive benefit for me in terms of confidence and getting time on the pitch.”

Cove boss Paul Hartley believes Demus is ready to compete for the position at the club.

Hartley said: “He will definitely be given the opportunity and he’s one we feel has a bright future in the game.

“The loan spells he’s had have been beneficial and I think he’s now ready to take this step.

“I look forward to working with him in the season ahead.”

