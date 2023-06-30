Works begin to remove right turn at Munlochy Junction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Works begin to remove right turn at Munlochy Junction

The A9 junction, located between the Kessock Bridge and the Tore roundabout, has become a notorious hotspot for accidents and fatalities in recent years.

By Michelle Henderson
Traffic passing the Munlochy Junction turn off in the evening light.
Bear Scotland will complete a 15-day project of works to remove the right turn at the notorious A9 junction. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A notorious A9 junction is to undergo a major facelift to improve safety at the Highland blackspot.

Road maintainers will begin works to remove the right turn at the Munlochy Junction next week.

Traditionally, motorists heading northbound on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road have been able to turn right and cross the A9 southbound carriageway to reach the B9161.

However, from next week, Bear Scotland will begin permanently removing this manoeuvre.

The right turn at the Munlochy Junction on the A9 is to be permanently removed in the coming weeks. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Drivers will now be forced to head north to the Tore roundabout and travel around 5.8 miles to reach Munlochy; compared to the original 3.2-mile stretch along the B9161.

The “prohibition of right-turn” was one of the favoured options identified through previous public consultations.

Bear Scotland officials hope the venture will improve road safety and help reduce the number of collisions on the route.

Munlochy Junction hotspot for collisions

The A9 junction, located between the Kessock Bridge and the Tore roundabout, has become a notorious hotspot for accidents and fatalities in recent years.

16-year-old Gregor McIntosh was a passenger in a red Vauxhall Corsa involved in a collision on Friday, December 20, 2019

Two men, aged 18 and 48, have since been charged in relation to the crash.

Almost two years later, an 88-year-old female pensioner died at the same spot following a two-car crash on November 19, 2021.

Councillor Ken Gowans headshot.
Councillor Ken Gowans, chairman of Highland Council’s Economy and Infrastructure committee says the improvements will help make this section of the A9 much safer. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Representatives, including local MSP Kate Forbes, have persistently campaigned for a long-term solution to prevent further devastation along the route.

Councillor Ken Gowans, chairman of Highland Council’s Economy and Infrastructure committee, welcomed the news.

He said: “By permanently removing the conflict point at the junction it will make this section of the A9 much safer for all road users, especially for tourists who are likely to be unfamiliar with the road layout, but also safer for slower moving vehicles such as tractors or HGVs.

“I’ll take this opportunity to thank Kate Forbes MSP for her help in making this happen, her efforts are hugely appreciated by everyone.”

Bear Scotland prioritise safety at Munlochy Junction

Motorists can expect some disruption along the route in the coming weeks as Bear Scotland workers complete the programme of work.

Maintainers will arrive on site near Munlochy on Sunday evening to begin ground works.

The project is estimated to take around 15 days to complete, weather permitting.

Works will take place on Mondays to Fridays from 7pm to 7am each night, finishing by the morning of Friday, July 21.

A temporary 50mph speed limit will be in place, reduced to 30mph in the vicinity of the work site.

There will also be temporary lane closures and narrow lanes in place as required.

A 30mph speed limit will be in place across the work site while Bear Scotland staff are working. Image: Shutterstock.

The project involves replacing the temporary measures put in place in November 2022.

A permanent island and signage will be installed at the junction to prevent future right-turns.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north west representative, said: “Road safety is a top priority for Bear Scotland, Transport Scotland and The Highland Council, and we have worked closely together to develop this scheme. The introduction of these measures builds on the work Bear has already carried out at the Munlochy Junction making it safer for all users.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible and minimise delays and inconvenience to the local community.

“We encourage all road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date journey information.”

