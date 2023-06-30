Works begin to remove right turn at Munlochy Junction

A notorious A9 junction is to undergo a major facelift to improve safety at the Highland blackspot.

Road maintainers will begin works to remove the right turn at the Munlochy Junction next week.

Traditionally, motorists heading northbound on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road have been able to turn right and cross the A9 southbound carriageway to reach the B9161.

However, from next week, Bear Scotland will begin permanently removing this manoeuvre.

Drivers will now be forced to head north to the Tore roundabout and travel around 5.8 miles to reach Munlochy; compared to the original 3.2-mile stretch along the B9161.

The “prohibition of right-turn” was one of the favoured options identified through previous public consultations.

Bear Scotland officials hope the venture will improve road safety and help reduce the number of collisions on the route.

Munlochy Junction hotspot for collisions

The A9 junction, located between the Kessock Bridge and the Tore roundabout, has become a notorious hotspot for accidents and fatalities in recent years.

16-year-old Gregor McIntosh was a passenger in a red Vauxhall Corsa involved in a collision on Friday, December 20, 2019

Two men, aged 18 and 48, have since been charged in relation to the crash.

Almost two years later, an 88-year-old female pensioner died at the same spot following a two-car crash on November 19, 2021.

Representatives, including local MSP Kate Forbes, have persistently campaigned for a long-term solution to prevent further devastation along the route.

Councillor Ken Gowans, chairman of Highland Council’s Economy and Infrastructure committee, welcomed the news.

He said: “By permanently removing the conflict point at the junction it will make this section of the A9 much safer for all road users, especially for tourists who are likely to be unfamiliar with the road layout, but also safer for slower moving vehicles such as tractors or HGVs.

“I’ll take this opportunity to thank Kate Forbes MSP for her help in making this happen, her efforts are hugely appreciated by everyone.”

Bear Scotland prioritise safety at Munlochy Junction

Motorists can expect some disruption along the route in the coming weeks as Bear Scotland workers complete the programme of work.

Maintainers will arrive on site near Munlochy on Sunday evening to begin ground works.

The project is estimated to take around 15 days to complete, weather permitting.

Works will take place on Mondays to Fridays from 7pm to 7am each night, finishing by the morning of Friday, July 21.

A temporary 50mph speed limit will be in place, reduced to 30mph in the vicinity of the work site.

There will also be temporary lane closures and narrow lanes in place as required.

The project involves replacing the temporary measures put in place in November 2022.

A permanent island and signage will be installed at the junction to prevent future right-turns.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north west representative, said: “Road safety is a top priority for Bear Scotland, Transport Scotland and The Highland Council, and we have worked closely together to develop this scheme. The introduction of these measures builds on the work Bear has already carried out at the Munlochy Junction making it safer for all users.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible and minimise delays and inconvenience to the local community.

“We encourage all road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date journey information.”