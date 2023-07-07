Do Orcadians really want to join Norway? The county’s honorary Norwegian Consul talks about the history and links between the two areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Do Orcadians really want to join Norway? The county’s honorary Norwegian Consul talks about the history and links between the two areas

The idea of joining Norway often comes up when Orcadians and Norwegians get together – but not entirely seriously.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney Norway
Leslie Burgher at his office in Kirkwall. Image: Andrew Stewart/DCT

“It’s a link we celebrate and a very tangible one,” says Leslie Burgher, Norway’s honorary consul to Orkney.

“People feel a real connection. But I’m slightly unsure what people would think about the practicalities of becoming part of Norway – if indeed it’s possible.”

Mr Burgher is, as he puts it, the latest in a long line of people in role, which he has held since around 2015.

Given recent reports about Orkney Islands Council perhaps making a bid to join the Scandinavian country, he seems like the ideal person to ask what Orcadians themselves think.

He says: “It’s not unusual to hear it mentioned when we’re in company with Norwegians – but not usually entirely seriously!”

While it remains to be seen how serious these reports are, it can’t be denied that there are deep connections between the two areas.

These can be seen in a great many aspects of Orkney’s culture and history.

Mr Burgher, who is an architect day-to-day, talked about the extent of these ties from his office in Kirkwall, following days of media frenzy created by a notice of motion filed by the local council leader James Stockan.

The leader said that, given the council’s problems are being ignored in Holyrood and Westminster, it should look at “options alternative forms of governance”.

This included a great many options. “Nothing off the table”, as the council leader said.

However, it also included looking towards Orkney’s Nordic links.

The county’s deep connection to Norway quickly became a focal point.

Why does Orkney have a Norwegian consul?

Mr Burgher explained that Norway established a consular service not long after the country became independent in 1905.

They needed someone to represent those interests.

“These days the role is mainly just to make connections between people in Orkney and people in Norway,” he said.

“To strengthen business and cultural links and promote them.

“I can also provide assistance to Norwegian citizens who are here if they became ill or if they’ve lost their passports.”

His role also extends to Norwegian elections. He is a returning officer for Norway and any Norwegians can visit his office to vote.

He said: “It’s the normal kind of consular service that you would get anywhere.”

However, Orkney’s historical ties go back much further than the establishment of the consul role.

Orkney and Norway’s historical ties

Giving an abbreviated version of the two areas’ ties, Mr Burgher pointed out that their shared history goes back over 1000 years, when the Vikings first arrived in Orkney.

Vikings became farmers and landowners in the islands.

Due to its location as a “crossroads” between Norway and Scotland’s east and west Coasts, Iceland, and the Faroe Islands, Orkney became a power base for the Vikings.

“We think of the sea as a barrier but it was their main road,” said Mr Burgher.

“It meant we were very well connected to the Norse world as it spread out from Norway.”

St Magnus Cathedral – a gift the Vikings left to Orkney? Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

A physical testament to these links sits in the centre of Kirkwall: St Magnus Cathedral.

Mr Burgher describes the cathedral as “the great gift they left us”.

St Magnus Cathedral now belongs to the people of Orkney, but it was founded in 1137 by Earl Rognvald and named for his uncle Magnus.

Did Orkney and Shetland once belong to Norway?

Mr Burgher continued: “As far as the handover from Scotland went, the daughter of Christian 1st of Norway and Denmark, Margaret, was due to be married to James 3rd of Scotland in 1468.

“There was supposed to be a dowry but he didn’t have the cash.

“So he pawned Orkney and Shetland until he came up with the money.

“He never did. In 1472, Scotland formally said, ‘right, this is part of Scotland.’

“Although, there was a couple of attempts in the 15th and 16th centuries to try and reverse that.

“But it never really came to anything and we’re still part of Scotland to this day.”

The nature of the connections may have changed somewhat but the Orkney / Norway links continue to be celebrated each year – both in spring and winter.

How strong are the modern-day connections?

In 1978 the Orkney Norway Friendship Association was set up by Orcadians with an interest in the country.

The association is still going strong nearly 45 years later.

Perhaps their biggest day of the year is May 17, Norwegian Constitution Day.

In Orkney, this sees a parade march from Kirkwall Harbour, up the main high street to St Magnus Cathedral.

However, alongside the Orkney and Norwegian flags, the flags for Scotland, the UK, and sometimes even Caithness are also flown.

Another link-affirming annual event takes place at the other side of the year, as two Christmas trees are gifted from Norway to Orkney.

One comes from Vestland – the county around Bergen.

Vestland has a twinning arrangement with the local council. This was first set up in 1983 and renewed around a year ago, according to Mr Burgher.

The other tree is sent over from Grimstad on the east coast of Norway.

This area has a specific connection to Orkney as it was where Earl Rognvald, founder of St Magnus Cathedral, was born.

Mr Burgher said beyond these there’s a sharing of knowledge between the two areas.

He said: “Norwegian students come here to attend the University of the Highlands and Islands and Heriot-Watt.

“I’ve put groups who’ve come to find out about renewable energy in touch with the likes of EMEC (European Marine Energy Centre) so they can find out about what’s happening in Orkney.

“There’s also a lot of interest from both sides around finding new ways of running ferries.

“We also get fairly regular visits from people in Vestland to see how things are done on both sides.”

