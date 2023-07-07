11 free things to do in Aberdeen during the summer holidays

There’s no need to spend big during the summer holidays – as there’s plenty of free things to do in Aberdeen. From walks in the park to museums and the beach there’s a wealth of activities to keep the family busy.

1. Make a splash at Aberdeen Beach

Instead of flocking to the arcades this summer, take the family along the boulevard for an afternoon stroll. There’s surprisingly plenty to do at Aberdeen beach that doesn’t involve splashing a bit of cash, including hitting the waves and making a splash of your own in the North Sea.

2. Wander Footdee

Wander around the old fishing village of Footdee, or ‘Fittie’ as it’s been fondly named by the locals. The area itself is one of Aberdeen’s most adored gems with traditional cottages lined up and cobblestone alleyways to explore. It’s a quaint little village just minutes away from the beach, so the itinerary can easily combine a trip to the boulevard and Fittie in a single day.

3. Stop by Aberdeen Art Gallery

Aberdeen Art Gallery is home to some of the country’s finest pieces of artwork spanning across 700 years.

Local, national and international artists, designers and makers are all showcased at the venue, which is a treasure trove for contemporary art. The Art Gallery is an absolute must-visit for anyone travelling through city centre.

4. Explore the Sculpture Trail

If there’s one thing Aberdeen has, it’s a fantastic sculpture trail to explore. Set aside a few hours in the day to fully immerse yourself in the historical monuments located around city centre, and begin your journey from wherever you please.

From Castle Street’s Gordon Highlanders Monument to King Edward VII at the corner of Union Street and Union Terrace, there’s a number of great photo opportunities for locals and tourists to reflect on their time in Aberdeen.

The Big Hop Trail is also now underway and spotting the hares along the public art trail in the city is a perfect day out for the family.

5. Take the family to Dolphin Watch

Did you know Aberdeen is actually one of the best places to spy dolphins in their natural habitat?

Torry Battery offers opportunities to see the marine mammals all year round, but there’s really no better time to do it than when the sun is beating down on you, is there? Other sightings of wildlife might also include seabirds, seals, otters and whales.

6. Admire Old Aberdeen

Exploring Old Aberdeen can fill up the itinerary rather quickly.

Whether you’re hoping to stop by the Zoology Museum to witness the largest international exhibition of zoological specimens in the north of Scotland, or admire Aberdeen’s oldest active building with St Machar’s Cathedral, Old Aberdeen has activities for everyone.

7. Picnic at the Parks

Sometimes it really is just as simple as heading along to your local park, either with the family in tow or for a solo outing. Visit one of the city’s oldest historic properties at Hazlehead Park, where you can try and escape the maze, or take the dog for a wander around Seaton.

There are a number of fantastic playgrounds and climbing frames around Aberdeen for kids to enjoy themselves whilst grassy fields offer a spot to relax in the sun with some snacks.

8. Explore Aberdeen’s oceanic history at the Maritime Museum

Aberdeen Maritime Museum shares the tale of the north-east’s long-standing relationship with the sea.

Inside, there is an incredibly unique collection covering shipbuilding, fast sailing ships, fishing and port history. Visitors are able to interact with various exhibits through touch screen consoles and computer visual databases as they are informed all about the North Sea industries.

9. Meet the Talking Cactus at the Winter Gardens

Meet the world’s only talking cactus at Duthie Park’s popular Winter Gardens.

The stunning floral paradise is home to a selection of rare and exotic plants from across the globe, and it even houses one of the biggest Cacti and Succulent collection in Britain.

10. Enjoy Johnston Gardens

Many weddings have been captured on camera at this hidden gem. Johnston Gardens provides a stunning backdrop for anyone looking to snap up a memento of their visit here. The idyllic garden is hidden away from the rest of civilisation, offering peaceful serenity as visitors reconnect with nature.

11. Spot wildlife at Donmouth Local Nature Reserve

If the beach is a little too crowded this summer, head towards the Donmouth Local Nature Reserve. Here, you might spot seals, swans and other sorts of wildlife roaming nearby.