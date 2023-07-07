11 free things to do in Aberdeen during the summer holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

11 free things to do in Aberdeen during the summer holidays

The best things in life are free - and there's plenty of budget-friendly activities to try out in Aberdeen this summer.

By Jenna Scott
Aberdeen beach is great for a day out. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Aberdeen beach is great for a day out. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

There’s no need to spend big during the summer holidays – as there’s plenty of free things to do in Aberdeen. From walks in the park to museums and the beach there’s a wealth of activities to keep the family busy.

 

1. Make a splash at Aberdeen Beach

Enjoy the sun at the beach. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Instead of flocking to the arcades this summer, take the family along the boulevard for an afternoon stroll. There’s surprisingly plenty to do at Aberdeen beach that doesn’t involve splashing a bit of cash, including hitting the waves and making a splash of your own in the North Sea.

2. Wander Footdee

Explore the streets. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Wander around the old fishing village of Footdee, or ‘Fittie’ as it’s been fondly named by the locals. The area itself is one of Aberdeen’s most adored gems with traditional cottages lined up and cobblestone alleyways to explore. It’s a quaint little village just minutes away from the beach, so the itinerary can easily combine a trip to the boulevard and Fittie in a single day.

3. Stop by Aberdeen Art Gallery

See what exhibitions are in store. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Art Gallery is home to some of the country’s finest pieces of artwork spanning across 700 years.

Local, national and international artists, designers and makers are all showcased at the venue, which is a treasure trove for contemporary art. The Art Gallery is an absolute must-visit for anyone travelling through city centre.

4. Explore the Sculpture Trail

Big Hop Trail sculptures can also be found.  Image: DC Thomson.

If there’s one thing Aberdeen has, it’s a fantastic sculpture trail to explore. Set aside a few hours in the day to fully immerse yourself in the historical monuments located around city centre, and begin your journey from wherever you please.

From Castle Street’s Gordon Highlanders Monument to King Edward VII at the corner of Union Street and Union Terrace, there’s a number of great photo opportunities for locals and tourists to reflect on their time in Aberdeen.

The Big Hop Trail is also now underway and spotting the hares along the public art trail in the city is a perfect day out for the family.

5. Take the family to Dolphin Watch

Spot the dolphins. Image: Darrell Benns.

Did you know Aberdeen is actually one of the best places to spy dolphins in their natural habitat?

Torry Battery offers opportunities to see the marine mammals all year round, but there’s really no better time to do it than when the sun is beating down on you, is there? Other sightings of wildlife might also include seabirds, seals, otters and whales.

6. Admire Old Aberdeen

There’s plenty to find in Old Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media.

Exploring Old Aberdeen can fill up the itinerary rather quickly.

Whether you’re hoping to stop by the Zoology Museum to witness the largest international exhibition of zoological specimens in the north of Scotland, or admire Aberdeen’s oldest active building with St Machar’s Cathedral, Old Aberdeen has activities for everyone.

7. Picnic at the Parks

Stop by the Piper Alpha memorial at Hazlehead Park. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Sometimes it really is just as simple as heading along to your local park, either with the family in tow or for a solo outing. Visit one of the city’s oldest historic properties at Hazlehead Park, where you can try and escape the maze, or take the dog for a wander around Seaton.

There are a number of fantastic playgrounds and climbing frames around Aberdeen for kids to enjoy themselves whilst grassy fields offer a spot to relax in the sun with some snacks.

8. Explore Aberdeen’s oceanic history at the Maritime Museum

Uncover a history of the sea. Image: VisitScotland.

Aberdeen Maritime Museum shares the tale of the north-east’s long-standing relationship with the sea.

Inside, there is an incredibly unique collection covering shipbuilding, fast sailing ships, fishing and port history. Visitors are able to interact with various exhibits through touch screen consoles and computer visual databases as they are informed all about the North Sea industries.

9. Meet the Talking Cactus at the Winter Gardens

Meet ‘Spike’ at the Winter Gardens in Duthie Park. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Meet the world’s only talking cactus at Duthie Park’s popular Winter Gardens.

The stunning floral paradise is home to a selection of rare and exotic plants from across the globe, and it even houses one of the biggest Cacti and Succulent collection in Britain.

 

10. Enjoy Johnston Gardens

Snap a pic for the ‘Gram. Image: Shutterstock.

Many weddings have been captured on camera at this hidden gem. Johnston Gardens provides a stunning backdrop for anyone looking to snap up a memento of their visit here. The idyllic garden is hidden away from the rest of civilisation, offering peaceful serenity as visitors reconnect with nature.

11. Spot wildlife at Donmouth Local Nature Reserve

How much wildlife can you spot? Image: Josh Barron.

If the beach is a little too crowded this summer, head towards the Donmouth Local Nature Reserve. Here, you might spot seals, swans and other sorts of wildlife roaming nearby.

More from Press and Journal

James Brown following his move to Ross County. Image: Ross County FC
Ross County sign 'leader' James Brown from Blackburn Rovers
Orkney Norway
Do Orcadians really want to join Norway? The county's honorary Norwegian Consul talks about…
Fyrish Gymnastics Club celebrate winning two gold medals at the Scottish TeamGym Championships at Ravenscraig in June. Image: Scottish Gymnastics
Fyrish Gymnastics Club claim double gold medal success at Scottish TeamGym Championships
The aqua ceilidh made a splash at Stonehaven Folk Festival. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Under Canvas, Stonehaven Folk Festival and Quentin Blake…
CR0029133 Action from Eastern Premier Division match between Stoneywood Dyce CC and Watsonians CC, at Dyce In pic... Stoneywood and Dyce spin bowler, Lennard Bester Wullie Marr / DCT Media 26-06-2021
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce aim to scalp league leaders Grange
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Summer signing Ester Sokler can push Duk and Bojan Miovski to even…
Signage was put up at the airport in 2021. Image: Police Scotland
Pair facing court accused of endangering aircrafts with drones
The outside of Tain Sheriff court.
Police called after man spotted with rifle on Highland beach
The Hebridean Baker
The Hebridean Baker plans new crofthouse to encourage food tourism and Gaelic in Oban
Aberdeen teenager striker Lewis Pirie, 15, in action. Photo supplied by Aberdeen FC.
Aberdeen teen Lewis Pirie reportedly set for £200,000 move to Leeds United