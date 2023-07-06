Tiree Music Festival cancelled due to ‘extreme weather’

The organisers of Tiree Music Festival (TMF) have said they’ve made the decision to cancel the event – hours before the first acts were due to go on stage.

Many passengers who took ferry travel to the island on Wednesday and today have been asked to make their way to the island’s community centre.

Those not on the island are asked not to travel.

A spokeswoman for TMF said: “Due to the extreme weather conditions we have taken the incredibly difficult but necessary decision to cancel Tiree Music Festival 2023 and vacate all campers, glampers, visitors and vendors to safety.

“The safety of everyone on site is our number one priority and this decision is based on the advice of trusted partner authorities and our on-site health and safety, security, medical and event management teams following the extreme weather conditions we are facing.

Tiree Music Festival cancelled

“We are working extremely hard to make sure this process is safe and all-encompassing and to ensure every single person on site is relocated to safety and escorted to begin a safe journey home.”

She continued: “We would ask everyone at the festival to please make your way to An Talla where our team will be on hand to support you.

“Anyone who has not started their journey, please do not travel to TMF and if you are on your way to the festival, we would ask you to please make your way home.

“We understand the cancellation is hugely disappointing for everyone involved in the festival but we do not take this decision lightly.

“We will provide further updates as soon as we have them. Our duty of care for everyone at the festival is at the heart of everything we are doing.”

Extreme weather conditions

People already on the island praised organisers for making the decision.

One woman said: “Staff came and helped to take down tents.

“The wind is brutal, and it is still less violent than it is supposed to be later.”

CalMac had issued a warning to those travelling to the island that the ferry was at risk of not being able to sail.

One crew member said that it may be impossible to dock due to winds of up to 40knots that were due to hit the island.

More to follow.