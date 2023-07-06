Tiree Music Festival cancelled due to ‘extreme weather’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Tiree Music Festival cancelled due to ‘extreme weather’

The decision was made only hours before acts were due on stage.

By Louise Glen
Tiree Music Festival has been cancelled. Image: TMF.
Tiree Music Festival has been cancelled. Image: TMF.

The organisers of Tiree Music Festival (TMF) have said they’ve made the decision to cancel the event – hours before the first acts were due to go on stage.

Many passengers who took ferry travel to the island on Wednesday and today have been asked to make their way to the island’s community centre.

Those not on the island are asked not to travel.

A spokeswoman for TMF said: “Due to the extreme weather conditions we have taken the incredibly difficult but necessary decision to cancel Tiree Music Festival 2023 and vacate all campers, glampers, visitors and vendors to safety.

Thousands had been expected to turn out for this year’s festival. Image: TMF.

“The safety of everyone on site is our number one priority and this decision is based on the advice of trusted partner authorities and our on-site health and safety, security, medical and event management teams following the extreme weather conditions we are facing.

Tiree Music Festival cancelled

“We are working extremely hard to make sure this process is safe and all-encompassing and to ensure every single person on site is relocated to safety and escorted to begin a safe journey home.”

She continued: “We would ask everyone at the festival to please make your way to An Talla where our team will be on hand to support you.

“Anyone who has not started their journey, please do not travel to TMF and if you are on your way to the festival, we would ask you to please make your way home.

“We understand the cancellation is hugely disappointing for everyone involved in the festival but we do not take this decision lightly.

“We will provide further updates as soon as we have them. Our duty of care for everyone at the festival is at the heart of everything we are doing.”

Extreme weather conditions

People already on the island praised organisers for making the decision.

One woman said: “Staff came and helped to take down tents.

“The wind is brutal, and it is still less violent than it is supposed to be later.”

CalMac had issued a warning to those travelling to the island that the ferry was at risk of not being able to sail.

One crew member said that it may be impossible to dock due to winds of up to 40knots that were due to hit the island.

More to follow.

