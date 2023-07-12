New record set for cruise ships in Stornoway

Stornoway is sharing the spoils of a thriving global cruise industry in a record-breaking season.

Bosses at the Lewis port say arrivals are boosting businesses throughout the Outer Hebrides.

The seven-day period ending July 6 was the busiest on record, with seven vessels, carrying more than 8,000 passengers.

Four of the ships were making their maiden calls to Stornoway.

Almost 100 cruise ships visiting Outer Hebridean port during 2023

Nearly 100 vessel calls are expected at the port during the 2023 cruise season, which started in April and is due to finish at the end of September.

Cruise ship visits and passenger numbers are expected to increase again next year, following the opening of a £59 million deep water terminal.

It’s fantastic to see so many people from around the world arriving here to experience the unique hospitality and culture of the islands,”

Stornoway Port Authority chief executive Alex MacLeod said: “The record number of ships that arrived last week again shows the growing popularity of the Outer Hebrides among cruise operators and their customers.

“It’s fantastic to see so many people from around the world arriving here to experience the unique hospitality and culture of the islands. And it is bringing a very welcome boost to many businesses in the islands.

“This level of activity gives everyone here a taste of things to come as we look ahead to more and larger ships coming to Stornoway.”

The deep water terminal, which is nearing completion, will be able to accommodate vessels up to nearly 1,200ft long.

Mr MacLeod added: “The new development will create opportunities which are becoming evident even now. Those involved with cruise ship visits, such as tour guides, meet-and-greet services and port security, will all need additional capacity in 2024.”

Biggest ship of Stornoway’s record-breaking cruise season still to come

Among the cruise ships to call last week was the largest so far this season, the MSC Poesia, operated by MSC Cruises. The 92,627 gross tonne, 965ft vessel can accommodate up to 2,500 passengers. It anchored off Stornoway on its maiden call on July 5.

The port is expecting an even larger vessel, the 139,072 gross tonne MSC Preziosa, later this season.

Stornoway’s 2023 cruise season is due to draw to a close on September 28, with a call by Hebridean Island Cruises’ Hebridean Princess. It can carry up to 48 people and has been a regular visitor to the Outer Hebrides over more than two decades.

The vessel, which operates out of Oban, was also the final caller of the 2022 season.

The global cruise ship market was valued at £6.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach nearly £13bn by 2031.

Read more: ‘It’s better than Edinburgh’ – a day in the life of a cruise ship visitor seeing Old Aberdeen for the first time.