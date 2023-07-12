New record set for cruise ships in Stornoway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New record set for cruise ships in Stornoway

And 2024 is likely to be even better, thanks to a new deep water terminal.

By Keith Findlay
MSC Poesia cruise ship in Stornoway.
MSC Poesia cruise ship in Stornoway. Image: Morrison Media

Stornoway is sharing the spoils of a thriving global cruise industry in a record-breaking season.

Bosses at the Lewis port say arrivals are boosting businesses throughout the Outer Hebrides.

The seven-day period ending July 6 was the busiest on record, with seven vessels, carrying more than 8,000 passengers.

Four of the ships were making their maiden calls to Stornoway.

Almost 100 cruise ships visiting Outer Hebridean port during 2023

Nearly 100 vessel calls are expected at the port during the 2023 cruise season, which started in April and is due to finish at the end of September.

Cruise ship visits and passenger numbers are expected to increase again next year, following the opening of a £59 million deep water terminal.

It’s fantastic to see so many people from around the world arriving here to experience the unique hospitality and culture of the islands,”

Stornoway Port Authority chief executive Alex MacLeod said: “The record number of ships that arrived last week again shows the growing popularity of the Outer Hebrides among cruise operators and their customers.

“It’s fantastic to see so many people from around the world arriving here to experience the unique hospitality and culture of the islands. And it is bringing a very welcome boost to many businesses in the islands.

Stornoway Port Authority chief executive Alex MacLeod.
Stornoway Port Authority chief executive Alex MacLeod. Image: Fiona Rennie /Sradag Creative

“This level of activity gives everyone here a taste of things to come as we look ahead to more and larger ships coming to Stornoway.”

The deep water terminal, which is nearing completion, will be able to accommodate vessels up to nearly 1,200ft long.

Mr MacLeod added: “The new development will create opportunities which are becoming evident even now. Those involved with cruise ship visits, such as tour guides, meet-and-greet services and port security, will all need additional capacity in 2024.”

Biggest ship of Stornoway’s record-breaking cruise season still to come

Among the cruise ships to call last week was the largest so far this season, the MSC Poesia, operated by MSC Cruises. The 92,627 gross tonne, 965ft vessel can accommodate up to 2,500 passengers. It anchored off Stornoway on its maiden call on July 5.

The port is expecting an even larger vessel, the 139,072 gross tonne MSC Preziosa, later this season.

The Hebridean Princess.
The Hebridean Princess will close out the cruise season for Stornoway. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson

Stornoway’s 2023 cruise season is due to draw to a close on September 28, with a call by Hebridean Island Cruises’ Hebridean Princess. It can carry up to 48 people and has been a regular visitor to the Outer Hebrides over more than two decades.

The vessel, which operates out of Oban, was also the final caller of the 2022 season.

The global cruise ship market was valued at £6.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach nearly £13bn by 2031.

