Everything you need to know for a visit to the Outer Hebrides

Keep this in mind on a visit to the Outer Hebrides

One of the things that sets the Outer Hebrides apart is its extraordinary sense of community.

A large proportion of the islands is owned by Community Trusts and 2023 sees the centenary of The Stornoway Trust, Scotland’s oldest community landlord. It was established when the then-owner of the isles, Lord Leverhulme, gifted the town to its people.

Our guide details how residents have set up a code to help protect the islands’ infrastructure and services which are so vital to their livelihoods.

So if you’re on a visit to the Outer Hebrides, look out for P.L.A.C.E.

P for parking – don’t park in passing places, avoid road-verges and don’t block gates. Whenever possible leave your car in a designated area when you go exploring.

Keep that in mind and you’ll have the greatest time of your life on these wonderful isles.

