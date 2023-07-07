Everything you need to know for a visit to the Outer Hebrides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everything you need to know for a visit to the Outer Hebrides

Our guide to these extraordinary isles.

In partnership with Outer Hebrides businesses
View out over the water on the beautiful island of Barra

There’s a world of wonders to discover in the Outer Hebrides and we’ve got just the thing to open it up to you.

Our Hello Outer Hebrides supplement showcases these remarkable islands and the warm, welcoming community that inhabits them.

We’ll tell you about the delicious food and drink you can sample and the fabulous local produce that inspires it. You’ll learn about the rich vein of creativity that runs through the isles and the art and how to ensure you get to experience all of it.

There’s also the opportunity to look at what makes the islands of Barra and Vatersay so very special. And if all this makes you want to go and grab your own little bit of paradise then we’ve even got advice on how to move there.

So if you’re looking for information ahead of a visit to the Outer Hebrides then click on the image below and subscribe to the Press and Journal.

Front page of Hello Outer Hebrides supplement

If you’re already a subscriber then simply click here.

Keep this in mind on a visit to the Outer Hebrides

One of the things that sets the Outer Hebrides apart is its extraordinary sense of community.

A large proportion of the islands is owned by Community Trusts and 2023 sees the centenary of The Stornoway Trust, Scotland’s oldest community landlord. It was established when the then-owner of the isles, Lord Leverhulme, gifted the town to its people.

Our guide details how residents have set up a code to help protect the islands’ infrastructure and services which are so vital to their livelihoods.

So if you’re on a visit to the Outer Hebrides, look out for P.L.A.C.E.

  • P for parking – don’t park in passing places, avoid road-verges and don’t block gates. Whenever possible leave your car in a designated area when you go exploring.
  • L for litter – Bin it or take it home. Reduce, reuse and recycle.
  • A for animals – Keep your dog on a lead, pick up after them and keep them away from livestock. Also stay a reasonable distance from wildlife.
  • C for campers – Park motorhomes in campsites or designated overnight spots. Whenever possible use organised campsites for tents. But if you do wild camp, only stay in a single place for a single night before moving on and don’t camp too close to your car, houses or the road. Bury all solid toilet waste at least 30 metres from waterways. and leave no trace.
  • E for engagement –  Before arriving familiarise yourself with the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, show respect to islanders and their way of life and support local businesses.

Keep that in mind and you’ll have the greatest time of your life on these wonderful isles.

The businesses that made it all happen

This guide was only possible thanks to help of Harris Tweed Hebrides, W J Macdonald, Flavour, Ordnance Survey LtdAn Lanntair, Cabarfeidh Hotel, Two Sea Hebrides, Store 67,  Stòras Uibhist, Askernish Golf Course, Grogarry Lodge & SportingASk Car Hire, Bùth Bharraigh, Uist Beò, Outer Hebrides Tourism, Lewis long house.

