Home News Highlands & Islands

1,000 illegal vapes and 200 fake cigarettes discovered in Highland shop

J&M Patterson in Alness has been sanctioned after trading standards officers found the shop was selling illegal vapes.

By Ross Hempseed
J&M Patterson in Alness.
J&M Patterson in Alness. Image: Google Maps.

More than 1,000 vapes which failed to meet safety standards have been seized from a Highland shop – along with 200 fake cigarettes.

Trading standards officers raided J&M Patterson in Alness last April.

They have now taken owner Mohammed Shuaab to court, where he has been slapped with legal requirements and restrictions.

Officers were acting on a tip that the vapes did not comply with product safety or labelling requirements when they visited the shop.

They examined more than 1,000 vapes, which were breaching the law, and confiscated them to be destroyed.

Owner taken to Tain Sheriff Court

Highland Council’s trading standard officers also uncovered 200 counterfeit Richmond Blue cigarettes.

Supply or possession of illegal vapes falls under the Tobacco and Related Product Regulations 2016, which carries a one-year prison sentence or a fine of up to £5,000.

Trading Standards are concerned over the addictive nature of single-use vapes, which without rigorous enforcement could lead to consequences for consumers.

They reported the matter to Tain Sheriff Court, which has now issued Mr Shuaab with a number of requirements and restrictions.

He must operate a Challenge 25 policy to prevent sale of vapes to under 18s, and he has been ordered not to sell vapes to under 18s without the required written authorisation.

Furthermore, Mr Shuaab will have to inform Highland Council of any change of business name or personal name or address for the next five years.

Mr Shuaab was unavailable for comment.

