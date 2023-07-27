More radical approach on land reform needed to tackle policy challenges, says report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

More radical approach on land reform needed to tackle policy challenges, says report

Paper says action needed to tackle depopulation and the climate and biodiversity crises.

By John Ross
Calls for more radical land reform policy Image Eileen M Bayles
Calls for more radical land reform policy Image Eileen M Bayles

New land reform legislation should be extended to cover community assets including piers and hotels, according to a new report.

The Scottish Government is due to introduce the Land Reform Bill by the end of this year.

A new discussion paper says a much more radical and integrated approach is needed to achieve a fair sharing of Scotland’s land wealth.

It suggests the idea of a Scottish Convention for Land Justice and calls for action to tackle challenges including depopulation and the climate and biodiversity crises.

Dominant pattern of private ownership

The paper, ‘Land Reform for the Common Good’, is written by sustainable development consultant and land reform policy advisor Dr Calum MacLeod.

It is published by The Jimmy Reid Foundation, an independent think tank set up in memory of the late trade union activist and politician.

The paper argues that, despite political rhetoric since devolution, the dominant pattern of private ownership remains virtually unchanged.

It says since 2016, the Scottish Land Fund has helped bring just 0.1% – under 30,000 acres – of rural land into community ownership.

In contrast, nearly 343,000 acres of rural land changed hands in 2022 alone, with community buyers “conspicuous by their absence”.

The Scottish Land fund had helped bring just 0.1% of rural land into community ownership since 2016.

The Bill intends applying a public interest test to assess whether the transfer of a large-scale landholding poses a risk to the public interest.

Dr MacLeod calls for a minimum threshold of 500 hectares (1,235 acres) to constitute large-scale holdings, rather than the government’s proposed 3,000 hectares (7,413 acres) threshold.

He says an ‘aggregate threshold’ criterion would address accumulation of land by individuals or groups in different locations.

He also calls for the scope of the public interest test to be extended to include  infrastructure of community significance, such as piers, slipways, hotels, community facilities or greenspace.

This, he said, would enable it to be applied to urban as well as rural contexts.

Fragmented and piecemeal policy

Dr MacLeod said: “Devolution has revitalised land reform as a public policy issue.

“But too much of that policy is developed and implemented in fragmented and piecemeal fashion, rather than being underpinned by a clear strategic vision about who and what Scotland’s land is for.

“Scotland’s land politics urgently needs to rediscover and reassert its radical edge to make land work for the common good, not the private interests of a privileged few.”

He said the political rhetoric surrounding land reform should be matched by much more integrated and far-reaching legislative and fiscal policy action.

Jimmy Reid Foundation director, Dave Watson, said: “Jimmy Reid highlighted ‘the centralisation and concentration of power in fewer and fewer hands’, and there are few places where this is more pronounced than in land ownership.

“We are therefore pleased to publish this important contribution to the debate around land reform in Scotland.”

Dr Calum MacLeod wants more radical land reform

Last month, former education minister and Highland Council leader Peter Peacock called for government and public bodies to buy areas of Scotland to ensure fairer distribution of land.

He said ambitious land reform means private landlords “who own most today must own less tomorrow”.

Rural affairs and land reform secretary Mairi Gougeon said the Land Reform Bill seeks to further improve transparency of land ownership.

She said it will help ensure large-scale land holdings deliver in the public interest and empower communities by providing more opportunities to own land and have more say in how land is used.

How land is owned, used and managed in future

“With this legislation, we have a real opportunity to ensure that one of the greatest assets this country has – our land – is owned, used and managed in a way that benefits the nation as a whole, and local communities, not just the individuals who own it.”

Ms Gougeon said a consultation on the Bill received over 500 responses, the majority of which  agreed with many of the government’s proposals, including a public interest test for transfers of large-scale landholdings.

“I welcome the Jimmy Reid Foundation’s support for further action on land reform and would be happy to discuss their ideas and proposals.

“As our Bill progresses I want to hear directly from stakeholders to hear their feedback and listen to any concerns they might have.”

