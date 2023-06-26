Land reform: ‘Those who own most today must own less tomorrow’, says former government minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Land reform: ‘Those who own most today must own less tomorrow’, says former government minister

Peter Peacock says at the current rate, less than 6% of Scottish land will move away from private ownership over the next century.

By John Ross
To go with story by John Ross. former govt minister calls for more equitable distribution of land Picture shows; Glenelg/Peter Peacock. Glenelg. Supplied by design team/Community land Scotland Date; 23/06/2023
To go with story by John Ross. former govt minister calls for more equitable distribution of land Picture shows; Glenelg/Peter Peacock. Glenelg. Supplied by design team/Community land Scotland Date; 23/06/2023

Government and public bodies should buy up areas of Scotland to ensure fairer distribution of land, according to a former minister.

Peter Peacock says ambitious land reform means private landlords “who own most today must own less tomorrow”.

Mr Peacock is a former education minister, Highland Council leader and long-time land reform advocate.

He makes his comments in a paper published by Community Land Scotland (CLS) ahead of the upcoming Land Reform Bill. A version appears in the Press and Journal today

He says the equivalent of 0.025% of Scotland’s population own 67% of its private rural land.

“This statistic stands as a shaming symbol of national inequality.

“An issue that will customarily provoke responses from most in Scotland that this simply ‘cannot be right’, not disputing the fact, but an allusion to the need for ambitious, radical land reform.”

‘Same land stays in same few hands’

It comes amid growing interest among private buyers seeking to compensate for carbon emissions by funding “offsetting” initiatives, including tree planting.

Mr Peacock’s submission states that only around 3% of land is in community ownership.

At the current rate of progress, less than 6% will have moved away from private ownership over the next century.

“Our highly unusual patterns of landownership hardly alter as the decades pass.

“The same land stays in the same few hands or passes to another in the rich elite that alone can participate in a land market increasingly beyond the reach of ordinary Scots and its communities.”

Bays of Harris which could be taken over by the community. Image Paul Gill

He said the government may face legal challenges and claims for compensation over private property rights.

But he said: “With land being a finite resource, the essential truth that those who own most today must own less tomorrow needs to be faced if real progress toward greater economic and social justice is to be achieved.”

Mr Peacock argues one route would be for the government or agencies to actively participate in the land markets.

This could involve Forest and Land Scotland, Crown Estate Scotland and councils acquiring land.

There is precedent for such actions. The state bought land in the early 20th century to create hundreds of agricultural tenancies, as well as land for forestry.

Mr Peacock suggests income from seabed leases could be used for land purchases.

100 years since creation of first community landowner

He said wealth and opportunity will be better shared only by a change in landowner attitudes. That, or through radical legislative reform.

“Is Scotland to finally act or eternally air our shared national grievance that so few own so much land?”

Mr Peacock has previously called for the top 100 landowners in Scotland to be named in a “rich list”. He wants to show how much public money they get.

Earlier this month CLS marked 100 years since the creation of Scotland’s first community landowner. Then, there were calls for greater and more ambitious land reform.

Sarah-Jane Laing is chief executive at Scottish Land and Estates. She said: “The true picture of landownership in Scotland today is that there are many, many thousands of owners of all shapes and sizes, including charities, communities, government, NGOs and private.

Sarah Jane Laing says she supports all types of land ownership

“The Scottish Government and its agencies are already the largest landowners and many taxpayers would find it strange for government to buy even more land.

“Recent Scottish Government-led transactions, such as the purchase of the 16,500acre Glenprosen Estate in Angus for £17.5 million, were completed off-market and with no say or involvement from the community or those who lived and worked on the estate.”

She said the group supports all types of ownership. In tackling the climate and nature emergency how land is used, rather than who owns it, is the most crucial issue.

“Rather than pursuing fragmentation, achieving landscape-scale peatland restoration and forestry creation will help cut carbon emissions.”

