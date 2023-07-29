Woman, 48, reported missing from Alness

A woman has been reported missing from Alness, prompting police to appeal for information.

Tracy Kelly, 49, was last seen in Westford area just after midnight on Saturday, July 29.

She is described as being around 5ft 2in in height, of slim build, with blonde hair with highlights which was tied up in a bun.

She is also wearing a white hooded jumper with two pockets at the front, blue jeans, white Nike trainers and a black t-shirt.

Police believe she may also have glasses and a black hooded jacket in her possession.

Sergeant Harry Milton said: “It is unusual for Tracy to not be in contact and we are appealing for anyone with information to contact us.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen Tracy, or who has any information on her whereabouts to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1959 of July 29.