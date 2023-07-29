Woman, 48, reported missing from Alness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Woman, 48, reported missing from Alness

Tracey Kelly was last seen just after midnight on Saturday near Westford.

By Ross Hempseed
Tracey Kelly has been reported missing from Alness. Image: Police Scotland.
Tracey Kelly has been reported missing from Alness. Image: Police Scotland.

A woman has been reported missing from Alness, prompting police to appeal for information.

Tracy Kelly, 49, was last seen in Westford area just after midnight on Saturday, July 29.

She is described as being around 5ft 2in in height, of slim build, with blonde hair with highlights which was tied up in a bun.

She is also wearing a white hooded jumper with two pockets at the front, blue jeans, white Nike trainers and a black t-shirt.

Police believe she may also have glasses and a black hooded jacket in her possession.

Sergeant Harry Milton said: “It is unusual for Tracy to not be in contact and we are appealing for anyone with information to contact us.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen Tracy, or who has any information on her whereabouts to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference  1959 of July 29.

More from Highlands & Islands

Image: Police Scotland
Police locate man who may have information on 'serious assault' in Inverness
Spaniel found in Lerwick
Missing spaniel reunites with 'very happy' owner after Lerwick rescue
Martin Roy, managing director, Ptarmigan Homes in Inverness
Exclusive: Failed firm Ptarmigan Homes had debts of nearly £1 million
Altnaharra-born aid worker Linda Norgrove was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.
Dad of Linda Norgrove says Afghanistan has 'few glimmers of hope' since Taliban rule
Wildfires in Rhodes.
What we learned this week: Death of Sinead O'Connor, wildfires in Greece and Tall…
The crowds went wild at Belladrum this year!
GALLERY: Thousands turn out for Belladrum day two
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An Aberdeen scientist has spoken of the emotional moment that the body of missing charity cyclist Tony Parsons was recovered from a secret grave to return home to his grieving family Picture shows; Soil scientist Professor Lorna Dawson helped to find the body of missing charity cyclist Tony Parsons. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Professor Lorna Dawson) / Police Scotland (Tony Parsons) Date; Unknown
'He’s going home now': Aberdeen scientist's emotional discovery of Tony Parsons' body
Jo Caulfield
Jo Caulfield's West Highland Way challenge commemorated her beloved sister Annie
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Farmer admitted animal cruelty charges after letting a bull terrier starve to death in his abandoned property Picture shows; Brian Farmer. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 27/07/2023
Man who left dog to starve to death in disgusting flat guilty of animal…
Nairn Man Rob Ellen who puts on the Trailer Trash Stage at Belladrum each year.
Nairn music promoter recounts growth 'from the back of the Phoenix Bar to Belladrum'