Two men charged and six in hospital following two separate A9 crashes

Two men will appear in court tomorrow in connection with two crashes on the A9 – which happened just 12 miles apart.

Emergency services were called to the two incidents on Saturday.

In the first incident, four people were taken to Raigmore Hospital after a white Vauxhall Crossland and blue Jaguar XF collided near the Ralia junction.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene just after 2pm and the road was blocked for more than six hours.

Two women, aged 61 and 55, who were passengers in the Jaguar are in a serious but non-life threatening condition.

A 55-year-old woman and 22-year-old man, both passengers of the Vauxhall, have since been discharged.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a 58-year-old man, has been charged and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Teen among injured in second crash

As emergency services dealt with the Ralia crash – which blocked the road for more than six hours – their colleagues were called to a second crash just 12 miles away.

The four-vehicle incident happened near the Lynwilg junction, south of Aviemore, at 5.30pm.

A white Vauxhall Corsa, black Land Rover Discovery, blue Ford Fiesta and a silver Volkswagen Amarok were involved.

Two people, a 17-year-old boy and a 54-year-old woman, were taken to Raigmore for treatment.

The woman was later discharged while the teenager remains in hospital with “serious but non-life threatening injuries”.

A 54-year-old man, who was driving the Vauxhall, has been charged and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the two incidents to get in touch.

Sergeant Ally Mackay said: “Our investigation into both of these incidents is ongoing and I would urge anyone with information which has not yet been passed to police to get in touch.”

Dual the A9

The incidents happened on the 15th anniversary of former first minister Alex Salmond’s pledge to dual the A9 Inverness to Perth road.

He told The Press and Journal that the failure to deliver on that promise was due to his successor Nicola Sturgeon’s prioritisation of the central belt.

He said: “What happened after 2014 was that the Scottish Government lost its way on the A9.

“The pace went from full steam ahead to glacial.”

His comments come as The P&J steps up the pressure on the Scottish Government to deliver the project