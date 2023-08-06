Hamish Lean: Crofters’ role in lift-off for islands’ spaceport project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hamish Lean: Crofters' role in lift-off for islands' spaceport project

By Hamish Lean
NOT ALONE: Crofters can object to any development taking place on their common grazings and make their protests known for adjudication by the Scottish Land Court. application to
Crofters and crofting tenancies have been protected by law in Scotland since the introduction of the Crofters Holdings (Scotland) Act 1886.

The Act followed the Report of the Napier Commission which had been set up to enquire into the condition of the crofters and cottars in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland.

The Commission had concluded in its Report that the era of what it termed the notorious clearances of the previous 100 years had caused restraint, resistance and distress.

Crofting law has developed considerably over the years with a number of further Acts of Parliament but it’s unlikely to say the least that in 1886 Parliament would have imagined that crofting law would have an important part to play in the establishment of the first spaceport in Scotland.

The news about the building of a spaceport on the Island of Unst in the Shetlands brought this to mind. Most people would imagine that establishing a spaceport would involve jumping over a number of regulatory hurdles not least of all navigating a way through the planning system.

However, the establishment of the Unst spaceport also involved the application of crofting law, which many might say is more difficult than navigating the further reaches of outer space.

The reason for this was that the site of the spaceport was developed on common grazing land at Hamarskaw and Lambaness on which various crofters on Unst had rights to graze livestock.

Crofters with an interest in common grazings can object to any development taking place on the common grazings and if that is the case, the developer must make an application to the Scottish Land Court in terms of Section 19 of the Crofters (Scotland) Act 1993 for an Order that the development take place.

Interestingly, developers are obliged to make an application to the Land Court even where the crofters who have an interest in the common grazings don’t object to the development taking place. This is what happened on Unst where the crofters who did have an interest had no objection to the development and the Court issued an appropriate Order.

This is often not the case and there have been a number of examples in the West of Scotland where crofters have opposed renewable energy developments on common grazings.

The Land Court has had to take a view on the merits of the application and decide whether to approve the development. It has to decide whether or not the development is for a reasonable purpose, if it would be unfair and whether there is fair recompense.

Crofting has a very important role to play in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland and crofters are protected by statute in a way that developers must take into account.

