Home News Highlands & Islands

A9 dualling: We need your help

Use our template to send a letter - and a strong message - to those with a voice in the fate of the A9.

By Press and Journal team
A black and white image of a police accident sign on a closed road with A9 dualling logo in the top left corner
Sign our letter to help

We have pledged to keep the pressure on the Scottish Government to keep their A9 promise.

The north’s main arterial road should be fully dual carriageway from Inverness to Perth.

There is no doubt doing so will reduce accidents, make a long journey more comfortable and maybe even save lives.

The raw statistics for the death toll on the Perth-Inverness stretch of the A9 stands at a heartbreaking 335 since 1979.

The SNP first pledged to dual the route in 2007.

We were originally promised this would be done by 2025.

But now, the upgrade will no longer be completed by then – and it seems like the wait for more information will continue until the autumn.

We can ask the questions of our politicians and tell the stories of campaigners and victims to make sure we aren’t forgotten.

But we can’t do it alone – we need your help.

We need each and every one of our readers, their friends and family, and as many people as we can, to make this happen.

Just a few clicks will help.

Download our letter and send it to everyone on the list below. We need to get our voices heard on this crucial issue.

Where should I send the A9 letter?

We believe we should make ourselves heard far and wide on this issue – from the First Minister and the transport cabinet secretary and minister, to our local MSPs and MP.

Here is how to email or post the letter to each of them. Let’s make our presence known.

First Minister Humza Yousaf delivering a speech in Inverness.
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Humza Yusaf

firstminister@gov.scot

First Minister

Scottish Government

St Andrew’s House

Regent Road

Edinburgh

EH1 3DG

Minister for Transport Fiona Hyslop MSP

Fiona Hyslop

Minister for Transport

Scottish Government

St Andrew’s House

Regent Road

Edinburgh

EH1 3DG

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Net Zero and Just Transition Mairi McAllan. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Mairi McAllan

cabsecnzjt@gov.scot

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Net Zero and Just Transition

The Scottish Government

St Andrew’s House

Regent Road

Edinburgh

EH1 3DG

Constituency MSP Fergus Ewing

Fergus Ewing

Fergus.Ewing.msp@parliament.scot

The Scottish Parliament

Edinburgh

EH99 1SP

(You can use the same address as Fergus Ewing for all the local MSPs)

Ariane Burgess

Ariane.Burgess.msp@parliament.scot

Donald Cameron

Donald.Cameron.msp@parliament.scot

Rhoda Grant

Rhoda.Grant.msp@parliament.scot

Jamie Halcro Johnson

Jamie.HalcroJohnston.msp@parliament.scot

Edward Mountain

Edward.Mountain.msp@parliament.scot

Emma Roddick

Emma.Roddick.msp@parliament.scot

Douglas Ross

Douglas.Ross.msp@parliament.scot

You can also let our Westminster member know how you feel.

Drew Hendry

drew.hendry.mp@parliament.uk

House of Commons

London

SW1A 0AA

