A9 dualling: We need your help

We have pledged to keep the pressure on the Scottish Government to keep their A9 promise.

The north’s main arterial road should be fully dual carriageway from Inverness to Perth.

There is no doubt doing so will reduce accidents, make a long journey more comfortable and maybe even save lives.

The raw statistics for the death toll on the Perth-Inverness stretch of the A9 stands at a heartbreaking 335 since 1979.

The SNP first pledged to dual the route in 2007.

We were originally promised this would be done by 2025.

But now, the upgrade will no longer be completed by then – and it seems like the wait for more information will continue until the autumn.

We can ask the questions of our politicians and tell the stories of campaigners and victims to make sure we aren’t forgotten.

But we can’t do it alone – we need your help.

We need each and every one of our readers, their friends and family, and as many people as we can, to make this happen.

Just a few clicks will help.

Download our letter and send it to everyone on the list below. We need to get our voices heard on this crucial issue.

Where should I send the A9 letter?

We believe we should make ourselves heard far and wide on this issue – from the First Minister and the transport cabinet secretary and minister, to our local MSPs and MP.

Here is how to email or post the letter to each of them. Let’s make our presence known.

