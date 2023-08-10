‘Well organised and extremely careful’ Fort William mountain guide named as second Glencoe victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Well organised and extremely careful’ Fort William mountain guide named as second Glencoe victim

Dave Fowler, 39, was a guide who worked for West Coast Mountain Guides based in Fort William.

By Ross Hempseed
Mountain guide Dave Fowler named as second Glencoe victim. Image: Facebook.
Mountain guide Dave Fowler named as second Glencoe victim. Image: Facebook.

A second man who died on Aonach Eagach Ridge in Glencoe has been named as experienced mountain guide Dave Fowler.

Mr Fowler, 39, was hiking along the notoriously narrow ridge with two others, 60-year-old Graham Cox and a still-to-be-identified 64-year-old woman.

It is understood the trio had been roped together and fell from the ridge on the evening of August 5, with emergency services scrambled to find them.

Police, Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team and coastguard crews were all sent to find the climbers.

Their bodies were eventually discovered early on August 6.

Following the incident, police confirmed there were no “suspicious circumstances” and a report had been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Graham Cox from Southport was the first person to be named, with friends and loved ones paying tribute to the “adventurous” family man online.

Dave Fowler had been guiding two others up Eagle Ridge in Glencoe.<br />Image: MWIS Ambassadors

‘A great character, ever talkative and cheerful’

Originally from Llanberis, in Gwynedd, Wales, Mr Fowler has been involved with West Coast Mountain Guides based at Fort William for years.

It is understood he would guide people around the Scottish mountains, which is what he may have been doing at the weekend.

Online tributes have been made to Mr Fowler following the news of his death.

Mark Horrell, who climbed alongside Mr Fowler back in 2020, posted to social media.

The post read: “Very sad to hear that Dave Fowler, who guided us in the Cuillin in 2020, was one of those who died on Aonach Eagach last weekend.

“Dave was a great character, ever talkative and cheerful, flexible, well organised and extremely careful as a guide.

“I would gladly have climbed with him again.”

West Coast Mountain Guides have paused bookings on their website due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The procurator fiscal confirmed an investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

