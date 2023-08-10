‘Well organised and extremely careful’ Fort William mountain guide named as second Glencoe victim

A second man who died on Aonach Eagach Ridge in Glencoe has been named as experienced mountain guide Dave Fowler.

Mr Fowler, 39, was hiking along the notoriously narrow ridge with two others, 60-year-old Graham Cox and a still-to-be-identified 64-year-old woman.

It is understood the trio had been roped together and fell from the ridge on the evening of August 5, with emergency services scrambled to find them.

Police, Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team and coastguard crews were all sent to find the climbers.

Their bodies were eventually discovered early on August 6.

Following the incident, police confirmed there were no “suspicious circumstances” and a report had been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Graham Cox from Southport was the first person to be named, with friends and loved ones paying tribute to the “adventurous” family man online.

‘A great character, ever talkative and cheerful’

Originally from Llanberis, in Gwynedd, Wales, Mr Fowler has been involved with West Coast Mountain Guides based at Fort William for years.

It is understood he would guide people around the Scottish mountains, which is what he may have been doing at the weekend.

Online tributes have been made to Mr Fowler following the news of his death.

Mark Horrell, who climbed alongside Mr Fowler back in 2020, posted to social media.

The post read: “Very sad to hear that Dave Fowler, who guided us in the Cuillin in 2020, was one of those who died on Aonach Eagach last weekend.

“Dave was a great character, ever talkative and cheerful, flexible, well organised and extremely careful as a guide.

“I would gladly have climbed with him again.”

West Coast Mountain Guides have paused bookings on their website due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The procurator fiscal confirmed an investigation into what happened is still ongoing.