Man who died on Glencoe’s Aonach Eagach named as Southport family man

Tributes have been paid to Graham Cox, who along with two others, died during a hiking expedition at the weekend.

By Ross Hempseed
Graham Cox died during a hike in Glencoe
Graham Cox, 60, died at Glencoe on Saturday. Image: Facebook.

A man who died in Glencoe at the weekend has now been named locally as 60-year-old Graham Cox from Southport.

Mr Cox had been hiking the notoriously difficult Aonach Eagach – otherwise known as Eagle’s Ridge – on Saturday evening around 9pm with two others.

Three bodies were discovered early on Sunday following a multi-agency response with the coastguard, police and mountain rescue teams all canvassing the area.

The trio included 60-year-old Graham Cox, as well as a 39-year-old man and 64-year-old woman, who have yet to be named.

It is understood the three were roped together to navigate the ridge when they fell to their deaths.

Eagle's ridge in Glencoe.
Aonach Eagach or Eagle’s Ridge in Glencoe. Image: Ashley Stewart.

Mr Cox, who hails from Southport, known to friends as Jim, was described as a keen adventurer and “family man”.

Following the news of his death, people who knew him took to social media to express their sadness.

‘A deep-felt loss’

Reported in The Sun, Andy Webb said: “Sad news – Graham Cox, who I knew as Jim, passed away in a climbing accident in Glencoe at the weekend.

“He was a thoroughly decent guy, adventurous, great sense of humour, family man and real love of music. Just awful news.

“I spent recent years at Cropredy Festival with him, I’m going there this week so I’ll raise a glass to him.”

Andy Ormesher added: “Graham was one of my classmates from the ages of 11-18. We last met up at Northern Kin Festival in April. This is a deep-felt loss.”

Aly Linaker added: “So tragic.”

An investigation is currently ongoing into what happened to the three hikers who lost their lives, with police saying there appear to be no “suspicious circumstances”.

A spokesman for the procurator fiscal, said: “The procurator fiscal has received reports in connection with the deaths of a 64-year-old woman and two men aged 39 and 60 in Glencoe on August 6.

“The investigation into the deaths is ongoing and the families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

