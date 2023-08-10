Repairs to be carried out at Moray school with potentially dangerous concrete ahead of term starting

Parents have been reassured repairs are being carried out at a Moray school after lightweight and flawed concrete was found in the building.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was used between the 1950s and the 1990s as a cheaper and lighter alternative to concrete.

However, the material has now been found to have flaws regarding durability and could crumble, especially when wet.

During regular surveys of buildings owned by Moray Council, Forres Academy was found to have RAAC components.

The local authority has written to parents and carers assuring repairs are being carried out so children can return to school next week as planned.

Some classrooms will also be “locked with no access” with further work planned to “bring the structures up to the required standards” and “reduce risk in the future”.

On top of the repairs, Moray Council said there would be regular monitoring and inspections taking place.

Forres Academy was the only school in Moray found to have RAAC.

Earlier this month, two Highland schools were also found to have RAAC components in some “ageing” buildings.

Last year, the local authority chose the academy over Buckie High School as the priority school to replace.

The schools are both below recommended standards, with Forres judged to be one of only two schools in Scotland rated at the lowest level D for its condition.

RAAC discovery led to ‘invasive inspection’

The potentially dangerous material was discovered in April before being fully investigated over the summer months by chartered engineers.

The letter sent to families today, on August 10, reads: “We hope you have had a good summer and your children are looking forward to returning to school on August 15.

“You may be aware of press coverage of late regarding public buildings across Scotland that have been reported as having RAAC structures. As per expectation, regular surveys, over a number of years have been undertaken across the Moray Council property portfolio. We have one school which has RAAC components and this is Forres Academy.

“In April of this year, we received further guidance issued by the Institution of Structural Engineers and as a result, an invasive inspection took place over the summer period by a firm of Chartered Engineers who have the required expertise and experience to undertake RAAC assessments.

What actions are being taken by Moray Council?

“The inspection has resulted in the following course of action:

The engineer has identified an area where initial work will be carried out this week so that the school can operate on Monday (for staff) and Tuesday (for pupils) allowing access to fire exits and flow within corridor areas

Secondly, a very small number of classrooms in the Science and Art and Design areas will be locked with no access to allow for work to be carried out over the course of the first term to bring the structures up to the required standards and to reduce risk in the future. This work will commence as soon as is practical and will be prioritised to take place after school hours and over weekends to minimise disruption to the school. We are working closely with the head teacher who is currently reviewing the timetable and pupils will be notified of any changes on Tuesday when they return. There may be slight modifications to fire exit procedures and pupils will be briefed on this so that they are aware of any changes to current practice.

We provide you with the reassurance that regular monitoring and inspection will be undertaken as part of the ongoing property maintenance and management programme.

“You will be updated on progress by the head teacher as part of ongoing communication.”