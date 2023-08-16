Road crimes soar on popular NC500 route as 168 speeding offences recorded in year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road crimes soar on popular NC500 route as 168 speeding offences recorded in year

By Lauren Taylor
Police have been cracking down on dangerous driving in the Highlands.
Driving offences in a central area of the North Coast 500 route have soared by almost 60% in a year, police data shows.

Sutherland makes up a large part of the scenic tourist route with 11 official stopping points, including Dornoch, Tongue, Durness and Kylesku.

However, there were 129 more offences recorded across the area in the past year.

Officers recorded 168 speeding offences from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023 – which is 47 more offences than the previous year.

In May, a warning was issued to residents in the area about dangerous driving by a group of about 30 drivers taking part in an organised NC500 road trip.

The same month, a 48-year-old man was caught driving at 117mph in a 60mph zone during a weekend crackdown.

Police stopping drivers along the NC500. Image: Police Scotland.

Police say another man, 56, was detected driving at 103mph at the same time.

Figures show a decline in speeding offences when the three-year average of 86 is compared with the five-year average of 92.

Chief inspector Stuart Fitzpatrick said road policing remains a focus in a report for Highland Council.

He said: “We maintain our presence on our Highland roads, enforcing road traffic legislation, improving road safety and investigating road traffic collisions.”

Conversation