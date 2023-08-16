Road crimes soar on popular NC500 route as 168 speeding offences recorded in year

Driving offences in a central area of the North Coast 500 route have soared by almost 60% in a year, police data shows.

Sutherland makes up a large part of the scenic tourist route with 11 official stopping points, including Dornoch, Tongue, Durness and Kylesku.

However, there were 129 more offences recorded across the area in the past year.

Officers recorded 168 speeding offences from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023 – which is 47 more offences than the previous year.

In May, a warning was issued to residents in the area about dangerous driving by a group of about 30 drivers taking part in an organised NC500 road trip.

The same month, a 48-year-old man was caught driving at 117mph in a 60mph zone during a weekend crackdown.

Police say another man, 56, was detected driving at 103mph at the same time.

Figures show a decline in speeding offences when the three-year average of 86 is compared with the five-year average of 92.

Chief inspector Stuart Fitzpatrick said road policing remains a focus in a report for Highland Council.

He said: “We maintain our presence on our Highland roads, enforcing road traffic legislation, improving road safety and investigating road traffic collisions.”