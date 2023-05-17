Driver caught speeding at 117mph during weekend crackdown on NC500 route

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Officers stopped 59 drivers along the NC500 as part of a weekend crackdown – including one motorist doing 117mph.

As part of Operation Cedar, road policing officers patrolled rural areas of the popular tourist route across the weekend.

They focused their patrols on areas where local residents and business owners have expressed concerns.

During the patrols, officers stopped and checked 59 vehicles and recorded 17 offences – with 11 being reported to the procurator fiscal.

The offences included dangerous driving after a 48-year-old male was detected driving at 117mph in a 60mph zone.

Police say another man, 56, was detected driving at 103mph.

Other offences included no MOT as well vehicles in a dangerous condition.

A total of 24 drivers were stopped by officers and warned about their speed, vehicle condition and documentation.

PC Steve Taylor said: “These proactive patrols highlight our commitment to improving road safety across the Highland and Islands.

“These patrols aim to reassure communities that we are responding to their concerns whilst improving road safety and reducing collisions.

“All of the offences detected during these patrols contribute to collisions where people are injured, and we encourage people to use the road responsibly.”