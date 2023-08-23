‘It just felt natural’: The band bringing Germany and Scotland’s traditional languages together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘It just felt natural’: The band bringing Germany and Scotland’s traditional languages together

An Carra is a "unique group of instruments and a unique group of people," says band member Sheena Peteranna.

By Eve McLachlan
Four women pose holding instruments on a rocky outcropping with the sea in the background.
An Carra. L-R: Sheena Peteranna, Lauren Mowat, Marit Schöpel, and Emilia Marienfeld. Photo supplied by: An Cara

A folk band based in Uist might not be where you would expect to hear lyrics in Frisian.

But the minority language spoken in parts of Germany and the Netherlands takes centre stage in the music of up-and-coming artists An Carra.

Bandmates Emilia Marienfeld, Marit Schöpel, Sheena Peteranna, and Lauren Mowat met through a music course at the University of the Highlands and Islands.

An Carra’s debut single, D​ü​ü​sen Miilen Loong (Thousand Miles Long), was released earlier this month.

Emilia and Marit are German, Lauren is from Melvich in Sutherland, and Sheena is from Uist.

“I had my graduating performance for the course, and I asked my lovely bandmates to play with me,” Sheena says. “And then it went really well, and we thought it was such a unique group of instruments and a unique group of people.”

‘Such a nice space to make music’

It was the Outer Hebrides’ thriving traditional music scene that brought Emilia to Uist.

There’s still “lots to be done” in Germany to support the medium, she says.

Marit made the move after visiting Emilia. “I really liked the atmosphere of Benbecula campus,” she says.

That includes Cnoc Soiller, Uist’s new hub for music and the creative arts – and where Dü​ü​sen Miilen Loong was recorded.

“It’s just such a nice space to make music,” Marit says.

‘Close-knit community’

Uist is “a very close-knit community that really supports this kind of music, because the music is such a part of their identity,” says Emilia. “That’s a really unique thing about Uist, the kind of music that you’ll find everywhere.”

“It might not be as advertised as it is on the mainland. But if you know about it and you know people, then there’s always music somewhere.”

A building against a blue sky.
Cnoc Soilleir, Uist’s music hub. Photo: Michael Faint

Despite it now being a hallmark of their music, the band didn’t always plan to use Frisian.

“I think the main idea when we came together in the beginning was really Sheena’s performance,” Emilia says.

“We all knew each other. But in a music sense, we didn’t know each other really well.”

But as they worked together, they began to see how well their collaboration worked.

“We just came together,” Emilia says. “And from there, everyone’s brought an influence.”

‘A unique combination’

An Carra is not only the story of four people coming together, but of two languages — Frisian and Gaelic.

“We’ve realised more and more recently how it is actually quite a unique combination of minority languages,” Emilia says.

But that combination might not be as surprising as it sounds.

“[Both languages are] very connected to music, they’re both from islands, and they’re both from the West Coast of the country,” Emilia says.

In addition, she says, “it just felt natural to do things that we each all grew up with”.

Debut EP on the way

An Carra’s debut single is just the beginning. It was released alongside a crowdfunding campaign for their first EP, which they hope will be ready by the end of the year.

Currently on tour in Germany, the band is also planning to return to play more gigs in Scotland.

They’re looking for “local gigs”, Emilia says. “Village halls, and the Hebrides as well, of course, because we all met there.”

More local reporting from the Western Isles:

More from Highlands & Islands

MV Nordic Sea
Will Papa Westray get a brand new pier to accommodate its issue-stricken replacement ferry?
The concrete and glass front elevation of Inverness justice centre rises into a grey sky
Man who threatened to rip police officer's heart out was carrying a knife
New bus lanes are planned for Academy Street
Academy Street: Bollards will go if brakes are put on Inverness traffic plan
David Kemp
Thurso high-flyer calls time on distinguished career in corporate finance
The Inverness wedding picture of Keith and Brenda Fernie. Brenda died while on honeymoon in Edinburgh.
Heartbreak for Inverness newly-wed as 'love of his life' dies on honeymoon
The Caribbean Princess cruise liner on a previous trip to Orkney
Orkney council sets out new limits around cruise liners amid overcrowding fears
Red deer hind found in "needless suffering" after being shot in Glen Etive. Image: Scottish Gamekeepers
Red deer found shot following suspected poaching at Glen Etive
Oban to Connel road is closed following a collision.
A85 Oban to Connel road reopened at Dunbeg following crash
Cocaine linked to Scottish drug deaths Aberdeen
Drug related deaths in Aberdeen drop to lowest level since 2014
NHS Highland sign outside Western Isles Hospital
Western Isles Hospital reopens ward following 'small' Covid outbreak

Conversation