Review: The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at His Majesty’s Theatre

The Ocean At The End Of The Lane was originally a novel by Neil Gaiman. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
By Sonja Rasmussen

There’s magic afoot this week, as this compelling modern fairytale wings its way straight from the West End and unfolds on the stage of His Majesty’s Theatre.

In an enchanting display of lighting, dance and puppetry, the audience are brought into the world of Neil Gaiman’s imagination, where the past is never far away and adventures are to be found on every corner of The Ocean At The End Of The Lane.

This is an at times dark tale – just as all good fairy stories tend to be – with children and relationships really put to the test, often in breathtaking scenes and heart stopping moments.

The Ocean At The End Of The Lane brings a world of wonder to HMT

Incredible puppetry and special effects bring the story to life. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

Playing the young friends at the centre of the story are Keir Ogilvy and Millie Hikasa as Boy and Lettie Hempstock, who from the outset whisk the audience into their world of wonder, and at times terror, with equal amounts of fun and tension – all the time with the wide-eyed innocence of youth dealing with life in an increasingly scary world.

Charlie Brooks, from Eastenders, takes on the role of Ursula, the strange and fearsome character who enters the children’s world in a horrifying twist of fate and proves a formidable foe to the tenacious pair.

Finty Williams, daughter of Dame Judi Dench, weaves her own magic as Old Mrs Hempstock, teller of stories and stitcher of time, overseeing the play from beginning to end with the wisdom of her words and a twinkle in her eye.

Incredible puppetry brings world of The Ocean At The End Of The Lane to life

The Ocean At The End Of The Lane runs until August 26. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts Date; Unknown

As the tale rushes to its breathtaking conclusion, the audience are spellbound by the twinkling lights of the set, enchanting puppetry and imaginative production which lifts this story from the page and into the hearts of all who see it.

The Ocean At The End Of The Lane is ready to cast its spell on you – dive into its magic all week at His Majesty’s Theatre. 

