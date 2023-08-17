Calls for protection for island flights after Loganair move to winter timetable early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Calls for protection for island flights after Loganair move to winter timetable early

A sudden timetable shift "has caused widespread concern in Uist," the Comhairle says.

By Eve McLachlan
Aircraft at Benbecula Airport
A plane on Benbecula Airport's runway. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Western Isles Council as called for the government to step in and protect flights between Glasgow and Benbecula.

The demand came after the sudden announcement that Loganair would be bringing its winter timetable forward by almost two months.

The move has caused “widespread concern” in Uist, the Comhairle says.

Islanders who rely on the air service for their employment have been the hardest hit, they say.

“These are the people we need to keep in Uist,” Uisdean Robertson, Chair of Transportation, added.

“Many have underlined how this decision makes them reconsider the viability of their continuing to live in Uist.”

The Comhairle believes that Uist, along with Barra and Tiree, should be under a Public Services Obligation. But what does that mean?

What is a PSO?

Transport Scotland describes a Public Services Obligation as “obligations imposed on a route to provide a set specification of service”.

This means that flights on routes under a PSO have to operate regularly and consistently.

It also means that planes will fly to and from the areas even if they don’t have many passengers. Usually, airlines will require a certain capacity to make a flight worthwhile.

And it’s not just about whether or not the flight will run. A PSO also lowers prices for islanders, making sure that getting to the mainland is affordable as well as possible.

What areas do they currently cover?

PSOs are currently in place to cover routes from Glasgow to Tiree, Campbeltown, and Uist’s neighbour, Barra.

A small plane landing on a beach.
Loganair operates daily flights between Barra and Glasgow. Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock.

Mr Robertson praised their implementation, saying that the model “works so well” for the community.

Who can put them in place?

The Comhairle acknowledged that “responsibility for the introduction of a PSO would rest with Transport Scotland“.

It’s up to them to decide whether or not an area is eligible. And, in a move that will no doubt frustrate many in Uist, Transport Scotland has said it has “no plans” to implement a Glasgow-Benbecula PSO.

Why isn’t Uist eligible?

In a statement, Transport Scotland said that the “commercial nature of the current service” meant that they would not “impose” a PSO.

“We would only consider a PSO if the existing commercial air service ceased to operate and an alternative operator could not be found to serve the route on a commercial basis,” they said.

Councillor Uisdean Robertson
Councillor Uisdean Robertson. Image: Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

But Mr Robertson argues that the winter timetable row shows that islanders “cannot rely on receiving a service that meets the needs of the community through the current model of commercial provision”.

It’s time, he suggests, for the “Government to step in and put in place a service that does meet the connectivity needs of Uist”.

More local reporting from the Western Isles:

More from Highlands & Islands

Inverness Retail Park's roundabout will be closed for two nights.
Busy Inverness roundabout to be closed for two nights
MIdgie testers wanted in Argyll.
Brave the bite: Midgie repellent testers wanted to stand outside for eight hours in…
Fort William high street where Go Outdoors will be
Fort William gets another outdoor clothing shop as Go Outdoors reveals high street plans
Corran ferry sign explaining it has been cancelled.
Corran Ferry off indefinitely as steering issues on 'Maid' ends service
Cairngorm Funicular
HIE secures £11 million settlement over Cairngorm Funicular
Inverness Banksy has added a new mural on the underpass nhear the Marriott.
'Small boat' street art under Inverness bridge by the Ness Bank(sy) praised
A plane on Benbecula Airport's runway. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Clothing retailer Bonmarche to open new store in Oban
Maryburgh roundabout with cars approaching.
One man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A835 near Maryburgh
A plane on Benbecula Airport's runway. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Road crimes soar on popular NC500 route as 168 speeding offences recorded in year
Ness Bridge
Inverness bridge reopens after emergency services attend water rescue incident

Conversation