Fort William-based radio presenter and station manager Simon Abberley has been nominated for a RadioStar award.

RadioStar is an international radio talent search competition. Contestants are encouraged to showcase their skills in audio-visual content creation.

As well as radio, this can include mediums such as voiceovers, podcasting and vlogging.

Nevis Radio presenter Simon Abberley has made it to the final seven.

Simon first joined Nevis Radio in 2005 when he started as a volunteer. He then became the production manager in 2009, and station manager in 2017.

After almost two decades in the industry, Simon shares what it would mean to the station if he were to win.

Reaching RadioStar finals has been ‘shocking’

Simon’s approach to his submission was quite casual; he sent off his audition and ‘didn’t think any more of it’.

So when he received an email in June stating he had made it to the final ten he was quite surprised, but also proud.

The next round then saw three contestants eliminated.

Contestants were instructed to create an original piece of a music-based radio show.

“I created some audio based on one of my own remixes. Then I broke it down and explained to the listener how I made it.”

Again, Simon was able to pull through and made it to the final seven.

He says: “The other contestants are all very talented and their content is really well produced.”

“I was shocked to see how highly I scored in the first round to put me in the final seven.”

Simon says “follow your passion!”

Simon says it would be ‘amazing’ for Nevis Radio if he were to win the competition.

He recalls telling a careers advisor at the age of 15 he wanted to work in the music industry, and being told he would need to find “a proper job”.

“Currently, I’m running my own business as a professional DJ and I am running a radio station. Now I am in the final seven of an international talent search.”

“I feel this shows that following your passion does work.”

Simon also hopes that having a smaller station from the rural Highlands in the competition will be inspiring to other stations.

“I hope it encourages others to follow their passion into a professional environment – it can be done.”

The competition has also given Nevis Radio a morale boost of its own.

“I think its caught a few presenters out in a sense – they didn’t realise they could enter such things.”

“I’ll continue to work hard and enjoy the local support given to me. It’s hugely welcomed and it makes me proud of what I’ve managed to do.”

