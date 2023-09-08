Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Following your passion does work’: Nevis Radio presenter in the running for international award

Nevis Radio presenter Simon Abberley hopes to encourage other smaller stations to get involved.

By Shannon Morrison
Simon Abberley of Nevis Radio performing a DJing set
Nevis Radio presenter Simon Abberley [pictured] is a runner up for RadioStar award. Image supplied by Simon Abberley

Fort William-based radio presenter and station manager Simon Abberley has been nominated for a RadioStar award.

RadioStar is an international radio talent search competition. Contestants are encouraged to showcase their skills in audio-visual content creation.

As well as radio, this can include mediums such as voiceovers, podcasting and vlogging.

Nevis Radio presenter Simon Abberley has made it to the final seven.

Simon first joined Nevis Radio in 2005 when he started as a volunteer. He then became the production manager in 2009, and station manager in 2017.

After almost two decades in the industry, Simon shares what it would mean to the station if he were to win.

Reaching RadioStar finals has been ‘shocking’

Simon’s approach to his submission was quite casual; he sent off his audition and ‘didn’t think any more of it’.

Nevis Radio presenter Simon Abberley with will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas at the Silverstone Grand Prix
American musician will.i.am [left] from the Black Eyed Peas with Simon [right] at the Silverstone Grand Prix. Image supplied by Simon Abberley

So when he received an email in June stating he had made it to the final ten he was quite surprised, but also proud.

The next round then saw three contestants eliminated.

Contestants were instructed to create an original piece of a music-based radio show.

“I created some audio based on one of my own remixes. Then I broke it down and explained to the listener how I made it.”

Again, Simon was able to pull through and made it to the final seven.

He says: “The other contestants are all very talented and their content is really well produced.”

“I was shocked to see how highly I scored in the first round to put me in the final seven.”

Simon says “follow your passion!”

Simon says it would be ‘amazing’ for Nevis Radio if he were to win the competition.

He recalls telling a careers advisor at the age of 15 he wanted to work in the music industry, and being told he would need to find “a proper job”.

Simon Abberley of Nevis Radio, Fort William. Simon makes it to the final rounds of RadioStar competition.
Image supplied by Simon Abberley

“Currently, I’m running my own business as a professional DJ and I am running a radio station. Now I am in the final seven of an international talent search.”

“I feel this shows that following your passion does work.”

Simon also hopes that having a smaller station from the rural Highlands in the competition will be inspiring to other stations.

“I hope it encourages others to follow their passion into a professional environment – it can be done.”

The competition has also given Nevis Radio a morale boost of its own.

“I think its caught a few presenters out in a sense – they didn’t realise they could enter such things.”

“I’ll continue to work hard and enjoy the local support given to me. It’s hugely welcomed and it makes me proud of what I’ve managed to do.”

More stories from Fort William:

More from Highlands & Islands

Charles Kelly from Tillicoultry.
Man, 56, reported missing after going hillwalking in Glencoe
North and north-east residents can expect a weekend of sunshine.
Temperatures set to rise up to 27C in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands
Dornoch Airfield is available to lease.
Sky is the limit as Dornoch Airfield put up for lease
1955: The Queen serves members of the public at Crathie Kirk sale. Image: DC Thomson
55 unseen photos show Queen Elizabeth II's candid moments from our archives
The Typhoons in close formation. Image: Jasperimage.
Typhoon jets soar across the sky in evening flypast over RAF Lossiemouth
Moss Park Care Home in Caol is currently run by HC-One. Image: Googlemaps.
Owners HC One looking for 'solution' for 40-bed care home near Fort William
Iain Cameron with The Sphinx snow patch before it disappeared
Scotland's famous snow patch The Sphinx melts away for the fifth time in six…
The mobile chamber can be used at home and be less intimidating than the centre's chamber which can hold six people
Inverness charity launches fundraiser to take 'life-changing' oxygen chamber on the road
Glenfinnan Viaduct.
Illegal parking at iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct leads to nine fines and one vehicle uplift
The B9101 between Cawdor and Auldearn where the crash occurred.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' following crash near Cawdor

Conversation