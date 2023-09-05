MV Corran to return to service by mid-October almost a year after it left

The MV Corran could make its long-awaited return by mid-October, according to Highland Council.

In an update on the lengthy repairs to the 23-year-old ferry, the council says the vessel should be operational by October 8.

It will then undergo sea trials and certification before making its much-needed return to the Corran Narrows.

Its return to service has been delayed several times.

The Corran Ferry service has suffered in recent years, with both the MV Corran and the backup vessel, Maid of Glencoul, plagued by numerous issues.

The MV Corran was due to return from its annual overhaul in October last year, but due to a major fault, its return was delayed.

Since then, the 48-year-old Maid of Glencoul has been picking up the slack on one of Scotland’s busiest ferry routes.

It has also encountered several issues, being pulled from service, further reducing the Corran Ferry service to just foot passengers only.

This means visitors travelling by car to the Ardnamurchan peninsula have to traverse around Loch Linnhe, adding an extra hour and a half to their journey.

MV Corran has been out of action since October 2022.

Highland Council has now confirmed the work to repair the MV Corran is progressing and should be complete by mid-October, almost a year after it left service.

Economy and Infrastructure Committee chairman, Ken Gowans said: “MV Corran is now going into her third week of dry dock repairs and with crews working 24/7 in three shift rotations, we are pleased that progress is continuing at pace.

“I would like to assure the communities and businesses affected by the disruption to the vehicle carrying service across the Corran Narrows, that the daily foot passenger boats from Corran and Fort William to Ardgour and the shuttle bus service will continue to operate free of charge until the MV Corran returns to service in mid-October.”