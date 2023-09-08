Granite City Go: Augmented reality scheme aims to revitalise Union Street fortunes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Granite City Go: Augmented reality scheme aims to revitalise Union Street fortunes

Pokemon Go is among the inspiration for the scheme.

By Ross Hempseed
An augmented reality version of Union Street.
An augmented reality version of Union Street. Image: Code the City.

Union Street in Aberdeen is to become an “augmented reality” thanks to games such as Pokemon Go.

The scheme has been devised by Code the City and Our Union Street, a group committed to revitalising the major shopping street in Aberdeen.

The group will stage a Hack Weekend on September 23, where 100 volunteers will start to build digital models and look at how open data can be used to support regeneration efforts.

It is hoped the scheme will build a digitised world virtually accessible on the city shopping street.

It will work in the same way as Minecraft Earth and Pokemon Go do, in that people must visit the street in order to take part in a game online.

Pokemon Go will use similar technology to that being planned forUnion Street.
Pokemon GO has become the top-grossing app in the US. Image: Supplied.

Many stores and units along the major thoroughfare through the city centre have shut up over the last few months.

This new project will aim to bring a new aspect for visitors to the Granite Mile, using gaming technology.

Code the City has already identified several potential projects which could be scaled up to create Union Street-based events.

It will also document the history of Union Street buildings over time, collecting photographs of every building on the mile-long stretch.

The scheme is just one of more than 10,000 business ideas provided to Our Union Street, which launched earlier this year.

Scheme will help revive Union  Street fortunes

Bosses note that other similar projects like Spectra and NuArt have been successful in drawing people back to the city centre.

Our Union Street chairman, Bob Keller said the group have been looking for new and innovative ideas and this one ticks the boxes.

He said: “We want to explore how we can add to that by combining good storytelling with technology and data.

“By placing digital assets in the city centre, we can give people an additional reason to visit, as well as creating fun family experiences, encouraging people to explore parts of the city centre they might not visit otherwise.”

Union Street is set to get a virtual makeover. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Union Street is set to get a virtual makeover. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Inspiration comes from successful games like Pokemon Go as it combines virtual gaming with real-world locations and environments.

Ian Watt, co-founder of Code the City, said: “Attendees come from all walks of life.

“These can include subject area experts in things like heritage, architecture, planning, culture and history, or those with specific technical skills such as coding, mapping, data science and data visualisation, 3D modelling, virtual or augmented reality, and so on.

“We also like to see citizens with a general interest in the subject who can bring a real-world experience and those with a passion for a subject.

“Whether you have technical skills, a knowledge or passion for the subject, can organise groups, help with transcription, or can make coffee and hand out sweets to keep teams energised, we need you.”

Conversation