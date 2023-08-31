Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New starts come home: Fort William’s new apprentices to the UK’s only aluminium smelter

Alvance's new talent are here to show Fort William's place on the supply chain map.

By Shannon Morrison
Alvance British Aluminium's graduates and apprentices for 2023. Fort William. Pictured L-R: Cameron Milne (Graduate Apprentice), Ben Campbell & Connor Anderson (Graduate Engineers), and Connor MacRae, Finlay Donald, Murdo Shaw & Raife Uppington (Modern Electrical & Mechanical Apprentices)
Pictured L-R: Cameron Milne (Graduate Apprentice), Ben Campbell and Connor Anderson (Graduate Engineers), and Connor MacRae, Finlay Donald, Murdo Shaw and Raife Uppington (Modern Electrical and Mechanical Apprentices). Image supplied by Alvance British Aluminium

Alvance British Aluminium have recruited seven apprentices this summer, hosting talent that is both local and new to the Fort William area.

The Lochaber smelter are ‘delighted’ to welcome the next generation of apprentices and graduates to the business.

The apprenticeships are operated together with Inverness College UHI and Glasgow Caledonian University.

Alvance British Aluminium claim to have invested almost £200,000 in training for their team of over 200 staff members at this time.

They are also continuing to invest in their low-carbon aluminium smelter as they strive towards net-zero.

This includes plans to introduce a highly developed 100kt billet and recycling facility.

Meet Alvance’s new apprentices

Connor MacRae is a Modern Electrical and Mechanical Apprentice with Alvance British Aluminium.

He joined the team after graduating from Lochaber High School earlier this summer.

Lochaber High School
Pictured: Lochaber High School. Image supplied by Google Maps

 

A school friend suggested that Connor apply for the apprenticeship – and now they are both training at Alvance.

Connor says he was ‘over the moon’ when he was offered the role.

“It has been brilliant so far learning on the tools,” he says. “Everyone has been super helpful to me.

“I am excited to be starting college at UHI Inverness, which the company supports me through financially as part of my apprenticeship.”

Ben Campbell is a Graduate Engineer from the University of Strathclyde, and also a former Lochaber High School pupil.

📢 Exciting News! 🎉We are thrilled to have welcomed Lochaber High School for their first visit this week as the…

Posted by Alvance British Aluminium on Friday, 18 August 2023

 

He had just returned home to Spean Bridge when he saw a newspaper advertisement for a recruitment event hosted by Alvance.

He says: “After being interested by the recruitment night I submitted my CV.

“I am now delighted to be working as a Graduate Project Engineer.

“My favourite part of the job so far is the variation in projects and how much I’ve learned in a short time.”

The new-starts will ‘strengthen’ the team

Managing Director Tom Uppington says the Lochaber smelter are ‘thrilled’ to have the new starts strengthening the team.

Alvance British Aluminium smelter, Ben Nevis, Fort William.
Pictured: the Lochaber smelter by Ben Nevis. Image supplied by: Alvance British Aluminium.

“We believe in nurturing young talent and helping them shape a future in the industry,” says Mr Uppington.

“They will be trained, educated and mentored to further their potential through experiences across our diverse business.

“These new faces have joined at an incredibly exciting time for the business as it embarks on a journey of growth.

“As part of our talent and succession planning, we look forward to other staff progressing their way up through the company.”

