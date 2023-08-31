Alvance British Aluminium have recruited seven apprentices this summer, hosting talent that is both local and new to the Fort William area.

The Lochaber smelter are ‘delighted’ to welcome the next generation of apprentices and graduates to the business.

The apprenticeships are operated together with Inverness College UHI and Glasgow Caledonian University.

Alvance British Aluminium claim to have invested almost £200,000 in training for their team of over 200 staff members at this time.

They are also continuing to invest in their low-carbon aluminium smelter as they strive towards net-zero.

This includes plans to introduce a highly developed 100kt billet and recycling facility.

Meet Alvance’s new apprentices

Connor MacRae is a Modern Electrical and Mechanical Apprentice with Alvance British Aluminium.

He joined the team after graduating from Lochaber High School earlier this summer.

A school friend suggested that Connor apply for the apprenticeship – and now they are both training at Alvance.

Connor says he was ‘over the moon’ when he was offered the role.

“It has been brilliant so far learning on the tools,” he says. “Everyone has been super helpful to me.

“I am excited to be starting college at UHI Inverness, which the company supports me through financially as part of my apprenticeship.”

Ben Campbell is a Graduate Engineer from the University of Strathclyde, and also a former Lochaber High School pupil.

📢 Exciting News! 🎉We are thrilled to have welcomed Lochaber High School for their first visit this week as the… Posted by Alvance British Aluminium on Friday, 18 August 2023

He had just returned home to Spean Bridge when he saw a newspaper advertisement for a recruitment event hosted by Alvance.

He says: “After being interested by the recruitment night I submitted my CV.

“I am now delighted to be working as a Graduate Project Engineer.

“My favourite part of the job so far is the variation in projects and how much I’ve learned in a short time.”

The new-starts will ‘strengthen’ the team

Managing Director Tom Uppington says the Lochaber smelter are ‘thrilled’ to have the new starts strengthening the team.

“We believe in nurturing young talent and helping them shape a future in the industry,” says Mr Uppington.

“They will be trained, educated and mentored to further their potential through experiences across our diverse business.

“These new faces have joined at an incredibly exciting time for the business as it embarks on a journey of growth.

“As part of our talent and succession planning, we look forward to other staff progressing their way up through the company.”

More stories from Lochaber: