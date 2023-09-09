A9 dualling would cut overtaking and junction crashes says road safety expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A9 dualling would cut overtaking and junction crashes says road safety expert

But there are concerns environmental pressures could stop the project.

By John Ross
Neil Greig on the A9 at Drumochter.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Neil Greig on the A9 at Drumochter.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Dualling the A9 would remove the main issues causing some of the most serious crashes on the route, a road safety expert believes.

Many accidents have happened near junctions where vehicles join or leave the trunk road.

Others have been caused by bad overtaking manoeuvres on single carriageway stretches.

Dualling would tackle both, says Neil Greig, policy and research director of the road safety charity IAM RoadSmart.

However, he fears environmental pressures may prevent the Perth-Inverness dualling programme being completed.

Dualling a key safety issue

“The key issue of dualling is the improvement to junctions it brings with it.

“You wouldn’t have right turn junctions on a dual carriageway and you wouldn’t have junctions coming on to the road.

“You would have proper grade separated junctions where people can join the road more safely.

“The A9 itself is a good road which most people should be able to cope with. It’s getting on and off the A9 that is becoming a key safety issue.

“Dualling would remove that. It would also remove the temptation to overtake badly.”

Neil Greig fears the full dualling programme may not go ahead. Image<br />Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

According to the A9 Safety Group, 63% of all fatal accidents on the A9 from Perth to the Tore roundabout are head on collisions.

It says 35% of all fatal accidents relate to overtaking, while 77% of all KSI (killed or seriously injured) accidents occurred on single carriageways.

Mr Greig says head-on crashes caused by poor overtaking and side-impact collisions at junctions are some of the least survivable accidents.

“That’s why you want to put as much effort as possible in removing those kind of crashes.

“Over the last 20 years or so, the A9 has got a reputation for being this killer highway and the figures unfortunately, particularly recently, have borne that out.

Junctions can be trouble spots

“We’ve seen recently an upsurge in really bad crashes and multiple fatalities and the Scottish Government had to be seen to be doing something about that.

“Dualling is what they were going to do. Unfortunately, that’s been put on hold.”

He said average speed cameras have helped improve safety and cut out some accidents.

“They got rid of a lot of the really stupid, over-100mph-type speeding that used to happen on the A9.

“But they don’t help with junction crashes, fatigue crashes or overtaking crashes.”

Junctions for places like Carrbridge, Aviemore north and south and Ralia are seen as particular trouble spots for emerging and turn-off traffic.

Campaigners say the Aviemore north junction in particular has issues with poor roads markings and broken bollards.

Dualling of the A9 has been delayed . Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“The lack of dualling brings into sharp focus issues about junction safety”, said Mr Greig.

“A lot of the fatal crashes we’ve seen, some of them multi-fatals, have involved junctions.”

He said dualling would also give more consistent journey times so people may not take  risks.

“It removes the overtaking problem, with people wanting to overtake to make progress.

“Whenever you have overtaking opportunities on a mainly single carriageway road you always get bad behaviour with people trying to get past as many vehicles as possible.”

It can be confusing

Mr Greig said the A9’s long, sinuous curves in either direction can make it difficult to judge overtaking.

He said moving from single to dual carriageway stretches can also be a challenge for some drivers.

“It shouldn’t be an issue, but be part of a normal driving experience.

“But when it’s happening many times over 100 miles, that’s unusual. You don’t have to think about that driving to other cities in Scotland.

“If you’re driving to Inverness you expect it to be a dual carriageway because it started that way but then you’ve got this chopping and changing going on. It can be confusing.”

A9 dualling could reduce crashes at junctions, says Neil Greig

Mr Greig says dualling also gives the opportunity to bring in bicycle lanes and active travel options and perhaps build in more rest areas.

Green transport spokesman Mark Ruskell has suggested roundabouts and junction improvements instead of the full dualling of the road.

Mr Greig said roundabouts can slow down traffic which is “something to think about”.

“But roundabouts on high-speed roads can be problematic. And they won’t remove all the crash risks.”

Will dualling be overtaken by green pressures?

First minister Humza Yousaf was criticised recently for failing to answer when the A9 will be dualled between Perth and Inverness.

So does Mr Greig think the dualling will ever be completed?

“My main fear is that it will be overtaken by environmental pressures.

“The thinking is ‘why widen a road when there is going to be no fossil fuels cars after 2030s, or people are supposed to be doing active travel’?

“But the active travel and public transport alternatives for this road are just not there.

“The railway is not good, buses are not going to cope with that amount of people going to different places and the freight deliveries to Inverness and beyond coming by road.

“We need this road as this level of traffic is going to carry on for the foreseeable future, at least another two decades.”



