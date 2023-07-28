A9 dualling: Green politician suggests ’roundabouts’ and safety changes in place of promised full Inverness-Perth upgrade

The SNP’s Green coalition partners say it is the “right time to look again” at the A9 dualling programme, suggesting roundabouts and junction improvements instead of the full upgrade.

Mark Ruskell, Green transport spokesman, said his party accepts the government’s position is to fully dual the route between Perth and Inverness.

He said Greens are not standing in the way of dualling – but believes there is a need to “look critically” at the project as he raised concerns over financial pressures.

Instead of full dualling, the party would prefer to dual certain sections, and suggested safety improvements and changes.

Mr Ruskell says he would be “absolutely prioritising” the dualling of the Highland main line railway and invest in rail infrastructure alongside some “targeted improvements” on the A9.

“I’ve been talking to communities in my region because the dualling project obviously involves communities on both sides of Drumochter Pass,” he said.

He described the work of an A9 improvement group, adding: “One of which in particular is looking at junction improvements but they’re also calling for A9 dualling project to involve a reduced speed limit around Dunkeld and Birnham.

“There’s been active discussion around installing a roundabout in that area as well to improve safe access on to the road.

“There are improvements that are needed.”

Campaigners, business leaders and opposition critics say a move from full dualling is “completely wrong”.

On Wednesday, SNP veteran Fergus Ewing took aim at his own party and the Greens over their failure to deliver on the road pledge.

First Minister Humza Yousaf told the Press and Journal he is “sorry” his government has failed to meet its target to dual the road by 2025.

A9 dualling pressures

Mr Ruskell, who represents Mid-Scotland and Fife, raised questions over available finance for the long-promised project.

He said: “The agreement that we’ve struck with the SNP is quite clear.

“There’s no reference to the A9 being stalled or delayed or not completed. The government remains committed to dualling the entire A9.

“The point I’m making is the achievability of that in the short to medium term is under question because of the availability of money.

“And that does give us the opportunity to look at what gets prioritised and I want to see prioritisation based on safety.”

The Green transport spokesman said there are other “competing transport priorities” as he denied the party were standing in the way of dualling the A9 in its entirety.

One project he believes needs investment is the A83 Rest and Be Thankful, the site of a number of landslides and one of two main routes into Argyll.

He said: “You’ve got communities who are facing massive disruption, who are facing being cut off effectively from the rest of Scotland because of problems with that road.”

Highlands ‘never prioritised’ by Scottish Government

Colin Marr, chief executive of Inverness Chamber of Commerce, said a rethink on full dualling would be “completely wrong”.

He added: “It’s in the government’s manifesto. The Highlands has never been prioritised. It’s our turn.”

Mr Marr said Scotland’s mission to meet its net zero targets also relies on the renewables industry in the Highlands having the connectivity in place.

He said: “If there’s a perception that’s a dangerous road then we won’t make our green targets.”

A9 campaigner Laura Hansler, from Kincraig, raised fears about the fact the Greens “don’t want it dualled” and appear to have “political sway” on the SNP.

She claimed they are “stalling movement on the A9 dualling programme”.

Ms Hansler added dualling the railway line is “not even a viable option”.

Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said: “Mark Ruskell is completely wrong if he thinks people will believe money is the issue for the delay to the A9 and not the influence of his anti-car extremist Green party.

“Commuters who use the A9 are paying the price for the chaos and neglect which continues to unfold at the hands of the SNP-Green coalition.

“The SNP have allowed the Greens to dictate on policy and bring this government’s already shamefully slow progress on the A9 to a complete halt.”

Autumn update

Former transport minister Jenny Gilruth earlier this year revealed the long-promised upgrade would no longer be completed by 2025.

She cited economic pressures from the pandemic, Brexit and Ukraine as all having an effect, but the government maintains it is committed to the project.

A spokeswoman for government agency Transport Scotland said: “The Scottish Government remains firmly committed to completing the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

“The £3 billion investment (at 2008 prices) to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness is one of the biggest transport infrastructure projects in Scotland’s history.

“An announcement to parliament is expected on the overall programme in autumn 2023.”