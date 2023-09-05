Outrage over lack of A9 dualling timetable and questions over A96

Campaigners in the Highlands claim “trust is gone” after Humza Yousaf failed to answer when the A9 will be dualled between Perth and Inverness during a major speech at Holyrood.

Fears have also been raised over a pledge to fully dual the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen, following publication of the first minister’s programme for government.

The SNP leader set out his priorities for the year ahead at Holyrood on Tuesday, including commitments to major infrastructure projects.

We exclusively revealed earlier that day that the hunt for a new contractor to dual a six-mile stretch of the A9 is under way.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Mr Yousaf confirmed the procurement process has been launched for the Tomatin to Moy section.

And the first minister told MSPs his government is “committed to improving the A96 – including dualling the road from Inverness to Nairn, with a Nairn bypass”.

‘Trust has gone’

Campaigner Laura Hansler, from the A9 Dual Action group, hit out at the government’s failure to deliver on the project, saying “trust has gone”.

She added: “The only way to gain any tangible levels of trust now between government and the Highland electorate is to publish a full timetable of each of the remaining nine sections, and be realistic about where they seek to fund this.”

Mr Yousaf did not provide any details in terms of the revised timetable for the A9 scheme, which will no longer be completed by 2025.

The Tomatin to Moy section was delayed earlier this year because only one tender had been lodged at too high a price.

Fergus Ewing, MSP for Inverness and Nairn, had urged Mr Yousaf to bring forward a promised autumn update on the timeline to summer.

Now, given that has not taken place, he is calling on the Scottish Government to make that detailed statement before the October recess.

The SNP backbencher said: “The first minister repeated positive noises on the A9 dualling and A96 dualling from Inverness to Nairn including the Nairn bypass.

“However without the full detail people will not be persuaded given the previous broken promises to dual these roads by 2025 and 2030 respectively.”

Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Tories, pushed Mr Yousaf to confirm when the dualling of the A9 would be completed but was met with silence.

He said: “This is a crucial infrastructure project that is absolutely vital for Perthshire and the Highlands of Scotland. Indeed for connectivity across our country.

“We had the highest death rate on that road last year in 20 years and the first minister can’t say when his promise will be delivered.”

Uncertainty over A96 dualling

Meanwhile, the first minister also referenced his government’s commitment to “improving the A96”.

The SNP promised in 2011 to dual the entire A96 from Aberdeen to Inverness.

But the pledge has been in doubt since the SNP struck a power-sharing deal with the Greens in 2021, leading to a review of the £3 billion project.

Speaking on Tuesday, the first minister stopped short of committing to dualling between Aberdeen and Huntly, which is currently subject to a climate review.

Ryan Crighton, policy director at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “People and businesses in the north-east have long been promised that the A96 will be dualed in its entirely.

“If that commitment has been dropped, there needs to be honesty and absolute clarity around how the Scottish Government intends to make this road safe and fit for purpose.”

North-east Tory MSP Liam Kerr accused the first minister of having “betrayed” north-east communities and businesses by not including the full dualling of the A96 in his programme for government.