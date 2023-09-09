Shinty Spotlight: 10 questions for Beauly’s Finlay ‘Stork’ Maclennan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty Spotlight: 10 questions for Beauly’s Finlay ‘Stork’ Maclennan

The half forward was captain of Scotland under-17s on their summer tour of Ireland.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Finlay 'Stork' Maclennan played and captained Scotland under-17s in Ireland this summer. Image: Neil Paterson
Finlay 'Stork' Maclennan played and captained Scotland under-17s in Ireland this summer. Image: Neil Paterson

Finlay “Stork” Maclennan is the latest player to feature in Shinty Spotlight.

The 17-year-old is the taller of two players with the same name at Beauly, which led to his nickname.

The Premiership starlet also captained Scotland’s under-17s on their tour of Ireland this summer.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

Watching my dad lifting the Lovat Cup in 2007. My dad (Jamie “Stork” Maclennan) played for Beauly his whole career.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

It was against Glenurquhart, and the result was 4-2 to Beauly. The game was played in Drumnadrochit and I believe was in 2017.

I came on as a sub at half-time.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

Captaining Beauly to winning the MacTavish Juvenile Cup final, and winning the Sandy Mackay man of the match medal.

This was in 2022 and we beat Kinlochshiel 3-1 in the final.

And the worst?

That would have to be getting knocked out on penalties in the Camanachd Cup quarter-final against Kyles Athletic in 2021.

It was the first time the club had reached the quarters stage in a good few years and was a really good chance of getting to a semi-final.

Finlay Maclennan celebrates scoring for Beauly. Image: Neil Paterson.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty? 

I’ve been lucky enough not to suffer too many bad injuries in shinty, but the worst was my hamstring injury at the start of this season.

Who is the joker in your team?

Definitely Ryan Mackay. He’s always got a trick or two up his sleeves and loves winding everybody up.

What is your favourite away ground and why? 

I’ve always enjoyed playing at Mossfield Park in Oban.

I have fond memories from when I played primary shinty there and it’s always a great surface to play on.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

That would have to be Caberfeidh’s Craig Morrison as he always seems to find the target and scores a lot of goals.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate? 

My favourite goal I’ve scored has to be from the 2021 MacTavish Juvenile Cup final against Kingussie.

It was my second of the match and Beauly’s third – it killed the game off and we went on to win 4-0.

Describe shinty in three words?

Physical, community, dedication.

More from Shinty

The shinty/hurling international match between Scotland and Ireland returns next month. Image supplied by Camanachd Association.
Shinty: Scotland to face Ireland in shinty/hurling international in Newry next month
2022 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Champions Kingussie. Image: Camanachd Association
Shinty: Camanachd Cup trophy to be retired
The victorious Skye Camanachd team.
Skye Camanachd defeat Glasgow Mid Argyll to claim Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup
Fort William's Johnny Forster keeps the ball from Daniel Mackintosh, of Glenurquhart. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty Spotlight: 10 questions for Fort William's Johnny Forster
The victorious Badenoch team after winning the 2022 Valerie Fraser Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.
Skye and Glasgow Mid Argyll targeting Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup final glory
Beauly's Euan Maccormick (left) with Iain Robinson of Newtonmore. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Early goal rush gives Newtonmore victory
September's Camanachd Cup final between Oban Camanachd and Kingussie will be the final shinty commentary role for "voice of shinty", Hugh Dan MacLennan.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT SPECIAL: 10 questions for the 'voice of shinty', Hugh Dan MacLennan
Oban Camamachd players, who are currently gearing up for the Mowi Premiership
Shinty: Oban Camanachd trophy heroes turn attention to climbing Mowi Premiership
Donnie Grant and son Ross winning the Camanachd cup in 1984. The first father and son combo to do so.
Scotland and Kingussie shinty 'legend' Donnie Grant MBE dies, 84
The Oban Camanachd team celebrate lifting the 2023 Artemis MacAulay Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.
Oban Camanachd win Macaulay Cup for the first time since 1995

Conversation