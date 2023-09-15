Caithness pub ‘full until mid October’ for restuarant bookings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caithness pub ‘full until mid October’ for restuarant bookings

The Old Smiddy Inn in Thrumster has been rated highly for its home cooked fayre.

By Louise Glen
Old Smiddy Inn in Caithness is fully booked for weeks ahead.
The Old Smiddy Inn is bucking the trend and is fully booked until October. Image: Alice Miller/ Facebook.

While the nation’s top restaurants are reporting a downturn in punters the Old Smiddy Inn, a gastro pub in Caithness, is bucking the trend.

The 30-seater pub restaurant in Thrumster, near Wick, has told its loyal band of customers that there is no space at weekends until October 7.

Known for its home-cooked food by head chef Sandy Jappy, the family-run business has had many awards and accolades for its meals.

In a post online, owner Alice Miller wrote: “I’m really sorry we are fully booked this weekend, we are also fully booked next weekend and the weekend after.

Caithness Old Smiddy Inn booked out until October

“First available weekend table we have is Saturday, October 7. Wow we are going to be busy.”

Mrs Miller said that some tables may be available during the week – but urged people to plan ahead.

She told The Press and Journal: “There’s a bit of a difference between us and the rest, as we are small and it’s because we have the coaches that make us so busy.

“People are so organised as well, we have lots of group bookings for birthday meals and we have our first in-house wedding as well happening in October.

“It is our second wedding meal of the year.”

Popular bars and restaurants across the north and north-east have reported a downturn in their number of customers.

The Old Smiddy Inn is one of the most highly-rated restaurants and pubs in the north. In July they were nominated for the gastro pub of the year in The Food Awards Scotland. 

‘Well and truly stuffed’

In a review of the Caithness pub, BackPacker608116 wrote: “Real home-cooked food fresh with great service.

“The menu covered everything I like and more besides they were totally flexible with what you had with any dish chips -mash fresh vegetables or salad and the volume of food was more than you could eat.

“I did say to the lady that she should have been a taxidermist, not a waitress, and she asked ‘why’ and I said ‘they stuff animals and I am well and truly stuffed’.

Another reviewer 2wheelsgofast wrote: “Lovely food. Fabulous fresh battered haddock absolutely perfect.

“Steak pie really good. Loads of veg and chips. All this washed down with the incredible talent that could be heard from the next room.

“A fabulous Scottish evening with the pub bathed is glorious sunshine.”

