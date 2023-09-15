Caithness pub ‘full until mid October’ for restuarant bookings

While the nation’s top restaurants are reporting a downturn in punters the Old Smiddy Inn, a gastro pub in Caithness, is bucking the trend.

The 30-seater pub restaurant in Thrumster, near Wick, has told its loyal band of customers that there is no space at weekends until October 7.

Known for its home-cooked food by head chef Sandy Jappy, the family-run business has had many awards and accolades for its meals.

In a post online, owner Alice Miller wrote: “I’m really sorry we are fully booked this weekend, we are also fully booked next weekend and the weekend after.

Caithness Old Smiddy Inn booked out until October

“First available weekend table we have is Saturday, October 7. Wow we are going to be busy.”

Mrs Miller said that some tables may be available during the week – but urged people to plan ahead.

She told The Press and Journal: “There’s a bit of a difference between us and the rest, as we are small and it’s because we have the coaches that make us so busy.

“People are so organised as well, we have lots of group bookings for birthday meals and we have our first in-house wedding as well happening in October.

“It is our second wedding meal of the year.”

Popular bars and restaurants across the north and north-east have reported a downturn in their number of customers.

The Old Smiddy Inn is one of the most highly-rated restaurants and pubs in the north. In July they were nominated for the gastro pub of the year in The Food Awards Scotland.

‘Well and truly stuffed’

In a review of the Caithness pub, BackPacker608116 wrote: “Real home-cooked food fresh with great service.

“The menu covered everything I like and more besides they were totally flexible with what you had with any dish chips -mash fresh vegetables or salad and the volume of food was more than you could eat.

“I did say to the lady that she should have been a taxidermist, not a waitress, and she asked ‘why’ and I said ‘they stuff animals and I am well and truly stuffed’.

Another reviewer 2wheelsgofast wrote: “Lovely food. Fabulous fresh battered haddock absolutely perfect.

“Steak pie really good. Loads of veg and chips. All this washed down with the incredible talent that could be heard from the next room.

“A fabulous Scottish evening with the pub bathed is glorious sunshine.”