Scottish Golf Tourism Week: Launch event coming to Inverness next week

The three-day networking event is coming north in March 2024 with the help of the Press and Journal.

By Stuart Findlay
Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2024 will be held in Inverness.
The launch event for Scotland’s biggest golf industry conference is coming to an Inverness hotel next week.

The Highland capital will host Scottish Golf Tourism Week for the first time from March 19-21 next year.

The event, being held in partnership with The P&J, will take place at the city’s Kingsmills Hotel.

The event will be based at the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness.

Created with VisitScotland, Scottish Golf Tourism Week aims to increase golf tourism by giving Scottish suppliers an unrivalled opportunity to meet with tour operators from around the world.

As well as championing golf-related businesses, it will shine the spot on Inverness as a key golf tourism destination.

What can you expect from Scottish Golf Tourism Week?

To begin the countdown towards next year’s showpiece, a launch event will take place at the Kingsmills Hotel on September 21.

It marks the start of the buyer registration portal for the 2024 event.

Golf tour operators, businesses and locals interested in being a part of world-renowned event will be able to register their interest in attending from Monday.

Cara Munro, head of events at DC Thomson – the P&J’s parent company – said: “We are looking forward to welcoming businesses from across Scotland to the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness.

Castle Stuart Golf Links at Cabot Highlands has hosted the Scottish Open four times.

“Any opportunity we get to interact and engage with those who operate within the Scottish golf tourism industry is valuable, and this event will give us the chance to provide additional insights and details about the 2024 event whilst showcasing the spectacular host venue.”

Details about the prestigious Scottish Golf Tourism Awards, now in its 11th year of operating, will also be revealed at the launch event.

The awards will take place in March 2024 at the end of Scottish Golf Tourism Week.

Scottish businesses will be given a chance to put themselves forward for a variety of categories.

The ceremony will highlight and showcase the best of Scottish golf tourism.

Economic report shows benefit of Scottish Golf Tourism Week

Scottish Golf Tourism Week was launched in 2016 and is produced by DC Thomson.

An economic impact report was prepared for VisitScotland and Scottish Development
International in April 2022.

It found that suppliers who attend Scottish Golf Tourism Week forecast an average increase in turnover of over £215,000 across the following three years as a direct result of the new connections they build at the event.

It is further estimated that the tour operators in attendance bring approximately 50,000 golf tourists into Scotland every year.

Scottish Golf Tourism Week will be a showcase for courses across the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

DC Thomson is also the publisher of bunkered.

Bunkered is the only golf media brand with a magazine, website and podcast produced in Scotland.

To register your interest in attending the launch event at the Kingsmills Hotel, please RSVP to info@scottishgolftourismweek.co.uk

Find out more about Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2024.

Conversation