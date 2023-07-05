Scottish Golf Tourism Week: The Press and Journal brings major industry conference to Inverness

Inverness will become the home of golf for a time next year when Scotland’s biggest golf industry conference comes north with the help of The Press and Journal.

The Highland capital will host Scottish Golf Tourism Week for the first time from March 19-21 2024.

The event, being held in partnership with The P&J, will take place at the city’s Kingsmills Hotel.

What is Scottish Golf Tourism Week?

Created with VisitScotland, Scottish Golf Tourism Week aims to increase golf tourism by giving Scottish suppliers an unrivalled opportunity to meet with tour operators from around the world.

As well as championing golf-related businesses, it will shine the spot on Inverness as a key golf tourism destination.

Craig Walker, the editor of The Press and Journal, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing Scottish Golf Tourism Week to Inverness.

“The event is a great opportunity to showcase what the area has to offer for golf tourism and tourism as a whole.

“Hundreds of people will be arriving from all over Scotland, the UK and the world, which will benefit hotels and other local businesses during that week but also provide a springboard for the future.

“Delegates will leave the Highlands knowing they’ve visited one of the most beautiful parts of the world and also an area that can deliver a first-class tourism experience.”

Following today’s announcement, Scottish Golf Tourism Week will be officially launched, in partnership with The Press and Journal, in September at The Kingsmills Hotel.

Businesses and community representatives will be invited to meet organisers and partners to learn more about the event. More details will be announced soon.

VisitScotland’s senior golf manager Alan Grant said: “The appetite for Scotland is extremely strong at present across all markets, but particularly from our key international markets in Europe and North America.

“Events such as Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2024 represent a great opportunity for the industry to continue to connect with golf tour operators from around the world.

“It’s particularly pleasing to see the event move to a new location in Inverness, providing the Scottish Highlands with an opportunity to showcase their world class golf and hospitality offering.”

Event presents massive opportunity for Inverness

Inverness is already renowned internationally in golfing circles as the home of Cabot Highlands where the Castle Stuart course hosted the Scottish Open four times.

A second championship course is being built with the multi-million-pound project forecast to be ready for preview play in late 2024 ahead of a grand opening in spring 2025.

The city is also home to Inverness Golf Club, founded in 1883, and the King’s Golf Club, which opened in 2019.

Other internationally-recognised courses in the Highlands include Royal Dornoch, which recently hosted the prestigious Vagliano and Junior Vagliano Trophies and will welcome the Scottish men’s amateur contest next month.

Nairn Golf Club has also hosted the Walker Cup and Curtis Cup.

Launched in 2016, Scottish Golf Tourism Week is a unique initiative.

It gives businesses in Scotland the opportunity to engage directly with international in-bound golf tour operators.

An economic impact report prepared for VisitScotland and Scottish Development International in April 2022 found that suppliers who attend the event forecast an average increase in turnover of over £215,000 across the following three years as a direct result of the new connections they build.

Michael Golding, CEO of Visit Inverness Loch Ness said: “Inverness, Loch Ness and the wider Highlands are home to some of the most spectacular golf courses in the world, and they are surrounded by outstanding tourism businesses that provide exceptional experiences.

“We’re thrilled that Scottish Golf Tourism Week is coming to Inverness where we can showcase our offering to a global audience.”

It is further estimated that the tour operators in attendance bring approximately 50,000 golf tourists into Scotland every year.

